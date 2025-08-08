Ask any Chinese food fan, and Royal China would be on their favourites list. Tucked inside the elegant corridors of The Chanakya, New Delhi, Royal China has long been a name that spells timeless sophistication and impeccable Chinese cuisine. I have always been a fan, so I was naturally excited to experience their newly launched menu, which promises to blend traditional flavours with modern flair. After spending a languid afternoon indulging in their latest offerings, I can confidently say it's a masterstroke.





When I visited Royal China, it felt like I stepped into the calm, dimly lit expanse of the 100-seater restaurant, and I could sense that something special awaited. The new menu is a well-thought-out journey through textures, aromas, and refined presentation.

I began my meal with two cocktails-Old Fashioned and New York Sour. The Old Fashioned was refreshingly potent, with orange zest taking centre stage. While some might find the bitter edge a tad strong, I personally found it well balanced. The New York Sour, on the other hand, was a gentler sip- light yet layered, and a lovely prelude to what was to come.

Pairing the cocktails with Crispy Calamari with Burnt Garlic was a decision I didn't regret. The crisp texture, combined with the punchy burnt garlic, was addictive. But it was the main course that truly stole the show.





The Braised Fish in Chilli and Black Bean Sauce was a revelation- spicy, umami-rich, and perfectly cooked. Equally memorable were the Chilli Plum Prawns- succulent, tangy, and luxurious with every bite. But if there's one dish that elevates the dining experience into a performance, it's the Peking Duck. Watching the chef expertly assemble the rolls right at the table, with steam gently rising, was as delightful as the first bite itself.





The menu is vast, and every dish attracts you to try it. From Salt and Pepper Calamari to Sauteed Chicken with Green Chilli, the flavour profile remains sharp and consistent. Vegetarians aren't left behind either - The Five Treasure Vegetable, French Beans with Burnt Garlic, and Shitake Mushroom Stir Fry. While I couldn't try them all, they sure looked tempting.





Accompanying the mains are an array of noodles and rice that deserve attention in their own right. The Ho Fun Noodles Chicken and Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles (both veg and non-veg versions) are satisfying, smoky and packed with soul.

Photo Credit: Royal China

A highlight of this seasonal revamp is the expanded Dim Sum menu, reaffirming Royal China's place as a dim sum destination in Delhi. And if you're looking to indulge, the Unlimited Dimsum Brunch (Mon-Thurs, 12 PM to 3:30 PM) is a deal you shouldn't miss.





Another exciting addition is the Ladies Luncheon Menu- a thoughtfully priced, multi-course meal perfect for group gatherings, celebrations, or an elegant weekday catch-up.





With over 200 dishes, Royal China's new menu feels like both a nostalgic return to classic Chinese and a bold step into the contemporary. It's an experience that satisfies both the curious and the comfort-seeking diner. The robust Chinese flavours are still lingering in my mouth and heart.