Ever since the pandemic, working from home has become a permanent setup rather than a temporary solution. Thus, we are always on the lookout for work-friendly cafes and co-working spaces where we can focus on our tasks for the day while enjoying good food. If you are looking for such a space Before British Raj Coffee is just what you need. With multiple plug points and free WiFi access, it is suitable for the work-from-home setup too. The idea behind the brand is to capsulate the long-standing history of coffee in India and how the humble beverage has evolved in the present day.

Centrally located on Siri Fort Road near Green Park market, Before British Raj Coffee has lush greenery all around it. They also have an outlet in Kamla Nagar in North Delhi. The welcoming interiors and interesting frames on the wall instantly pique your curiousity. There is a range of 68 freshly-brewed coffees, with names like Caramel Sultanate, Mughal Mocha, Hindon Flora and more - paying homage to the different kingdoms that existed before the British Raj. In fact, the entire menu is divided into two sections - before British Raj, which is the Indian section and after British Raj, which is the continental section. They also have options for breakfast, main course and dessert.

We tried the Vietnamese coffee which was presented with a filter and poured directly at our table. Meanwhile, the Parsley Garlic Butter bread was quite crisp and delicious to pair with food. Make sure to keep some buffer time for the dishes to be prepared. Lastly, the Move On With Mud Cake was a treat for dessert-lovers.





So, plan your next work day out at Before British Raj Coffee and thank us later!





What: Before British Raj Coffee





Where: Siri Fort Road and Kamla Nagar





When: 7am - 11pm





Cost for two: Rs. 1,000/- approx.