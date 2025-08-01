A Reddit user's post about a dissatisfactory experience with a bakery based in Delhi-NCR recently went viral. It stemmed from a misunderstanding of the customer's instructions for what needed to be written on a cake. The resulting mistake was frustrating to the person who ordered it. However, social media users couldn't stop laughing at it. The Reddit user posted a picture of the cake with the caption, "Ordered this cake from Creme Castle. 300 grams for a whopping Rs 400, and this is what I got. Plus, the customer service is so bad."





The customer also posted a picture of their bill, which showed the exact instructions they sent to the bakery while placing the order. The customer note read, "Add 'happy birthday mummy' text with frosting." Can you guess what ended up happening? The Chocolate Bento cake arrived with two flat chocolate pieces on top. One simply had the word "Mummy" written with icing. The other had the words "Text With Frosting...." on it. No happy birthday topper was visible in the photo. We don't know whether it wasn't sent in the first place or whether it was removed by the user before clicking the photo.





The Reddit user also shared a screenshot of their WhatsApp chat with Creme Castle's customer care. As per the messages, the user wanted to complain about the problem, but the representative was not being helpful. The user mentioned wanting a "resolution" of the issue. The customer care team replied, "Refund or change not possible from our side." In the comments below the viral post, the user later clarified, I didn't ask for a refund. I asked for a replacement or at least for them to fix the issue. They were refusing to co-operate at all, which was frustrating."

Many Reddit users found the situation rather hilarious. Some did express their sympathies with the person who posted about the issue. However, the common sentiment was that the problem could quickly be resolved by removing the second chocolate piece with the words "Text With Frosting." Read some of the reactions below:





"If I get this cake, it'll be such a meme day for me."





"Sorry for laughing at your situation."





"I'm sorry for laughing, but this is pretty common."





"Honestly, this would have made my birthday lmao. I can understand your frustration, though."





"I'm so sorry, but that's just straight-up meme material, and this had actually happened to me as well once. I wanted to mention that please don't give cutlery, and 'Happy birthday baba' should be written on it. As a result, I got a cake that said 'Happy birthday baba, please don't give cutlery'."





"At least they have written that text on a separate chocolate chip, so you can just remove it. Also, mummy is written there. You could add a happy birthday tag separately. I know you didn't ask for suggestions, but your cake is not "that much ruined" as you made it out to be (looking like just for a refund)."





Cake blunders like this one often go viral on social media. Before this, a post about a cake ordered for a colleague's farewell at work received a lot of interest online. While placing the order, the person instructed the baker to "Please put bye on cake." The baker ended up putting the entire instruction text on the cake. Read more about this viral cake icing mistake.