Imagine hopping inside an autorickshaw, only to realise that you have forgotten your water bottle. But surprise! Arranged in a small hanging basket inside the vehicle, you find not only packaged drinking water but also some lip-smacking treats. Sounds unbelievable? Well, Reddit recently blew up with amusing reactions when a user shared a similar experience on the platform. The person, a resident of Mumbai, posted a picture of an autorickshaw that resembled a small in-motion pantry in itself. The driver had kept some water bottles in a small compartment. Near the seating area, there lay an open basket filled with a few munchies - different flavoured biscuits. The best part? The food and drinks were absolutely free!





Also Read: Robert Irwin Forgets To Pay For Food At Restaurant, His Apology Video Wins Hearts





The photo, clicked at Ghatkopar East, came with a caption that read, "Customer travel experience at its peak!!"

The internet wasted no time reacting to the autorickshaw driver's act of kindness.

“Hope he never faces a vehicle breakdown in his life,” wrote a well-wisher.

Comment

byu/bonafidestar from discussion

inmumbai

Another user revealed that they boarded the same autorickshaw in Chembur. “I bumped into the same guy in Chembur! He says he hands out about 60 bottles and 20-30 packets of biscuits every day. He even has a small TV screen playing classic songs from the 2000s at full volume. It was a lot of fun chatting with him!” he shared.

Comment

byu/bonafidestar from discussion

inmumbai

“Some people don't care if they make a profit. On the back of his seat, it is written ‘jansevahi ishwar seva', which means, ‘social service is service to God'", pointed out one person.

Comment

byu/bonafidestar from discussion

inmumbai

Here's what this individual had to say, “To be honest, I would just pay whatever he asks me to without bargaining and would tip him too. A few people won't, but kindness is kindness.”

Comment

byu/bonafidestar from discussion

inmumbai

This Redditor hoped that the autorickshaw driver received “all the happiness he deserves”.

Comment

byu/bonafidestar from discussion

inmumbai

“Dude is riding on good karma,” read a sweet remark.

Comment

byu/bonafidestar from discussion

inmumbai

“Bless him” was a common sentiment.

Comment

byu/bonafidestar from discussion

inmumbai

So far, the post has received more than 4.8k upvotes. What are your thoughts on this?

Also Read: Staff At South Indian Restaurant Treats Monkey Like Any Other Guest, Wins Hearts