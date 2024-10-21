Gurgaon, the millennial mecca of India, has become synonymous with high-rises, corporate culture, and a never-ending stream of international chains. While this has brought a world of flavours to the city, there's a certain hunger that hasn't been quite satiated - the longing for something rooted in tradition, yet undeniably modern. Enter The Brook, the latest offering from the Sidecar team, known for their innovative takes on Indian cuisine.





For years, Gurgaon's food scene has been dominated by fusion. But lately, there's been a refreshing shift towards a more thoughtful approach. It's not just about throwing together random ingredients from different parts of the globe; it's about highlighting the rich tapestry of Indian flavours and reinterpreting them for a contemporary palate. This is where The Brook stands out.

Nestled in the heart of Gurgaon, The Brook transcends the typical "gastropub" label. It's an ode to the Himalayas, drawing inspiration from the vibrant cultures and cuisines of the region. Led by the ever-creative Yangdup Lama, The Brook promises an experience that's both familiar and exciting.

(L-R) Shariq Husain Khan, Minakshi Singh, Yangdup Lama and Gautam Nijhawan. The core team of The Brook.

Walking into The Brook, you're immediately hit with a feeling of warmth - there's an earthy, rustic charm to the interiors. You won't find over-the-top decor or kitschy themes here. Instead, it's subtle. The wooden accents, Himalayan-inspired textures, and natural lighting bring a calmness that is rare in most of Gurgaon's high-energy hotspots. It feels like a sanctuary where you can escape the city's hustle, without having to actually leave.





But don't let the chill vibe fool you into thinking it's laid-back all the way. There's an energy that pulses through the place, from the laughter-filled bar to the clinking of glasses as people dive into their unique cocktails.

Drinks That Tell a Story

We've got to talk about the drinks first-after all, The Brook comes from the same creative minds behind Sidecar, a name synonymous with killer cocktails. The menu at The Brook doesn't just serve drinks, it serves experiences. Each cocktail feels like a nod to Himalayan ingredients - whether it's the infusion of local herbs or a twist on traditional spirits, they've got something that feels grounded and innovative.





One drink that really stood out to me was the 'Tongba', inspired by the fermented Himalayan millet wine. Traditionally offered as a sign of respect in regions like Sikkim and Darjeeling, The Brook's version adds light rum, lime, and burnt sugar caramel for a fresh twist on a classic drink that's deeply rooted in Himalayan traditions.

(L-R) Maggi Point and Tongba

Then there's 'Maggi Point', a playful homage to the beloved roadside Maggi you find in the mountains. This cocktail blends Tequila Silver, Himalayan honey, fresh tomatoes, coriander, pea water, and, yes, Maggi masala. It's an unexpected but genius mix that captures the heart of the Himalayas in every sip.

Food That Goes Beyond the Usual Fusion

Food-wise, The Brook is where things get really interesting. It's not just international fusion with an Indian touch; they've gone deeper, playing with local flavours from the Himalayan belt. The menu focuses on regional flavours from Nepal, Uttarakhand and Kashmir. The result? Dishes that are rooted in tradition yet feel excitingly new.





Take the Wai Wai Sandekho, a Nepali noodle salad tossed with chillies, onions, and spices. Or the Beet-Arbi, where taro is bathed in a beet-chili sauce and tempered with jakhiya seeds from Uttarakhand. Each dish offers a new take on familiar ingredients like the crispy Nepali Fried Chicken served with dalle chutney or the rich, caramelised Tabak Maas, slow-cooked Kashmiri mutton ribs.

(L-R) Nepali Fried Chicken and Jhol Momo

Even comfort food like Chow Chow - Darjeeling-style noodles - is a treat, honestly, even meat lovers might not miss this unusual dish. Their Jhol Momo in its thick, spiced sauce feels like a hug in a bowl. For dessert, the creamy Amaranth Kheer topped with caramel popcorn adds a playful touch to the traditional Himachali dish.





So, is The Brook worth it? Absolutely! This isn't just another trendy restaurant; it's a destination that celebrates the rich heritage of the Himalayas while presenting it in a modern, approachable way. Whether you're a seasoned foodie or simply looking for a comfortable space with delicious, innovative food, The Brook is sure to impress.





Just remember, when you visit The Brook, come prepared to be surprised. The familiar ingredients are elevated with unexpected twists, and the overall experience is a delightful exploration of tradition meeting modernity. This is a step in the right direction for Gurgaon's food scene - one that celebrates regional flavours without sacrificing innovation.