You know what Farzi means, right? Fake, illusion or deceptive. That is exactly what I experienced during a recent visit to Farzi Cafe in Gurugram's Cyber Hub, after the restaurant reopened with renovations and a reimagined menu and interiors. Rest assured, this kind of Farzi is something I can keep coming back for, where molecular gastronomy is used to create illusions - where dishes look like one thing but taste like another.





Each dish comes with a unique, unbelievable combo that works. Here, mango lassi makes sense with tequila, Banarasi chaat works with goat cheese, and khakras are paired with burrata.





You still get to enjoy your favourite comfort food, but with a creative twist that leaves you surprised with the unique flavours dancing on your tongue.

Farzi Cafe: Interiors, Vibe And Ambience

Farzi Cafe plays with dramatic, stunning interiors, perfect for a dinner date, cocktails with friends, or a family get-together. The lighting is just right for fine dining, giving you a sense of privacy in an otherwise happening space.





A tiny tasselled lamp graced my table, bringing warmth and light to the delicious spread laid out. With upbeat music playing in the restaurant, I could tell the night ahead would most definitely be fun.

Photo Credit: Author

Staff And Service

The staff was warm, and the service was quick. Each table gets its own Table Call System, so you can quickly get an attendant with the press of a button, instead of waiting for a "help me" eye contact every so often.

Here's Everything We Tried At Farzi Cafe

Tapas

Chilli Cheese Jalebi





I was most excited to try this viral IG dish. Was it worth the hype? Totally. Looking exactly like crisp jalebis, the dish skips the sweet chashni and instead comes with cheddar, mozzarella and chilli nacho powder. Rabdi is replaced with a thick sesame cheese sauce. You see a jalebi, but taste a bomb of reimagined cheese sticks - the epitome of some delicious Farzi.

Photo Credit: Author

Chicken & Waffle





This pile of chicken waffles will make you forget the gooey chocolate ones. Everything on this plate is crisped to perfection, with a generous serving of masala karaage chicken on a corn waffle, drizzled with fermented hot honey sauce.

Cold Tapas

This part of the menu is probably my favourite - refreshing, inventive and full of flavour bombs. Check it out:





Savoury Ghevar Chaat





The assembling of this delicious chaat is as fun to watch as it is to eat. The chef brought together this wonderful chaat at our tableside, layering crispy ghevar with yoghurt espuma, chutney and sev. One bite into the flavourful layers and this chaat had my heart.





Banarasi Tomato Chaat





This was one of the coolest tomato chaats I have tried, bursting with refreshing flavours. It began with a spiced tamatar chokha at the bottom, with a cold tomato set on top - stuffed with creamy goat cheese. Cut into it, make a mess, and enjoy a flavour-bomb of an appetiser.

Savoury Ghevar Chaat, Banarasi Tomato Chaat, Thecha Burrata Bomb. Photo Credit: Author

Thecha Burrata Bomb





Who said burrata could only sit on a pizza? The Thecha Burrata Bomb is another example of a dish that elegantly brings together flavours from different parts of the world. Fresh Italian cheese feels alive with the earthy, spicy flavours of Maharashtrian thecha combined with pesto, served with crispy Gujarati khakra. Your hands will not stop reaching out for this inventive dish.

Bar Bites

Coorg Pepper Chicken Wontons





These wontons are every chicken lover's dream come true: crispy and flaky on the outside, juicy and well-stuffed inside. The podi dust on top and bird's eye chilli honey foam elevate the experience and flavour to another level.

Coorg Pepper Chicken Wontons, Classic Taftan Margherita. Photo Credit: Author

Taftan Pizza: Reimagined Indian Flatbread

Taftan is a leavened, soft and slightly sweet Persian flatbread traditionally baked in a tandoor. Keeping the Farzi vibe intact, the menu brings pizza and taftan together to create a soft, delicious dish with the right amount of chewy texture, complemented by melted cheese. We tried the Classic Taftan Margherita, which comes with the simple yet on-point marinara and mozzarella. Fresh, flavourful and comforting.

City-Themed Cocktails and Refreshing Mocktails

As an Espresso Martini lover, I could not resist ordering Bengaluru Love for Kaapi - a desi twist on the classic cocktail, a Kaapi Martini, if you will. The cocktail combined the deep notes of filter coffee, along with toasted coconut sous vide with tequila. Strong, just to my taste.

Photo Credit: Author

Imagine a shot of tequila in a glass of mango lassi? Like the idea? Then, do try Chandigarh The Sector Plan. This stunning cocktail combines mango-lassi-washed tequila with subtle flavours of saffron, cardamom and elderflower-scented soda. The drink is garnished with a tiny edible Chandigarh map sheet.





You cannot miss out on trying what Delhi would taste like. Farzi's Dear Delhi is sweet and posh, combining strawberry cream cheese-infused rum, almond, basil, citric and coconut milk wash.

Farzi Shoonya Mocktails

For the non-alcoholics in the house, Farzi does not disappoint.





Farzi Ok

This refreshing mocktail blends the flavours of orange and lime. It pairs well with all dishes.





Farzi Beer

Another cool thing on the menu is the Farzi Beer, with fruity notes, the right fizz and a fun label that reads "Farziwieser".

Farzi Ok and Farzi Beer. Photo Credit: Author

Large Plates

Moving to the main course, here are some interesting dishes we tried:





Wild Mushroom Korma





If you like mushrooms, you will fall in love with this creamy gravy dish with truffle-scented mushrooms, paired with yummy za'atar naan - another fusion dish that combines Indian naan with aromatic Middle Eastern za'atar (thyme, sumac, sesame seeds and olive oil).

Wild Mushroom Korma, Madras Railway Curry. Photo Credit: Author

Madras Railway Curry





I love how they describe this dish as "non-butter chicken curry". A flavour bomb of South Indian flavours combining coconut milk, red chillies and curry leaves, among other ingredients, this bright orange curry is comforting when paired with Manipuri red rice with ghee-podi essence.

Dessert

Parle-G Cheesecake

Photo Credit: Author

This dessert was as adorable as it was delicious. I was expecting a slice of cheesecake - like the usual Biscoff ones - but was delighted to find this cute platter of cheesecake stuffed between two Parle-G biscuits, set on a creamy, milky base and topped with colourful candies. This dessert marked a nostalgic, fun and sweet end to a delightful evening.

Where: Ground Cyber Hub, 7-8, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

Cost for two: Rs 3,200 for two people (approx.) without alcohol