Walking into Rose Cafe's new location at Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, feels like bumping into an old friend who hasn't changed much - except for a fresh haircut and a few new quirks. The cafe, which has been a quiet favourite for many since its Saidulajab days, has carried its charm to a bigger, airier space, while still keeping its heart firmly rooted in the cosy, homely vibe that made it a crowd-pleaser in the first place.

Founded by the mother-daughter duo Sarita and Tarini Ahuja, Rose Cafe was built to be a sanctuary from the city's constant buzz. In Saidulajab, it became a go-to for those seeking a slow meal or an afternoon of quiet over homemade desserts. Now, in its Malviya Nagar avatar, the cafe retains the same ethos but offers a little more breathing room - quite literally - with floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with light and airy high ceilings that give it a more open feel.

As you step in, it's hard to miss the details: distressed furniture, vintage chandeliers, and shelves dotted with knick-knacks that look like they've been plucked straight from a beloved grandma's attic. And just when you think it couldn't get more comforting, the cafe's pet-friendly policy makes it feel like the kind of place where even your dog might leave a happy customer.

But it's not just the setting that tells a story - Rose Cafe's new menu has some tales to share, too. Their longtime fans will find comfort in familiar dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, skinny pizzas, and the signature lemon cake. But for those looking for a little adventure, the cafe's new offerings are worth a try. The savoury churros, dusted with parmesan and truffle, are a curious mix of crunchy and umami. The French toast with berry compote and cream cheese is like breakfast meeting dessert at its sweetest. And the sun-dried tomato and pesto cream ravioli? That's the dish you'll think about long after your visit.

For couples who always thought this spot was too "brunchy" for a date night, the dinner menu and softly lit interiors are a game-changer. And the all-day breakfast? Still here, still comforting, still worth waking up late for.

At its core, Rose Cafe's move feels less like a reinvention and more like an evolution. It's a little brighter, and a little more polished, but it still carries the soul of the Saidulajab original. Whether you're a loyal fan or a curious newcomer, this is a cafe that feels like a warm embrace - a place to pause, savour, and maybe even make a few new memories.

Where: Ground Floor, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi.

Cost for two: Rs 1,700 for two