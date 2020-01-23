TK's Oriental Grill, Hyatt Regency Delhi, Celebrated 25th Anniversary With Its 25-Year-Old Recipes

TK's Oriental Grill restaurant completed 25 years this month.

Delhi is home to a number of luxury hotels offering avant-garde dining options to the discerning eaters of the city. Hyatt Regency, being one of them, has long been a preferred destination for its opulent restaurants. TK's Oriental Grill at Hyatt Regency just celebrated its long legacy of 25 years, full of endearing stories and memories of Japanese dining. Being one of the first in Delhi to introduce teppanyaki grills, TK's Oriental Grill serves oriental cuisine that is a mix of the cuisines from Far Eastern countries and brings their exquisite dining experience to Delhi. The restaurant has seven hot grills on which a team of qualified chefs get a chance to present culinary art on a plate to the guests who are seated around the grill.





TK's Oriental Grill not just serves excellent teppanyaki food, it also promises a memorable culinary experience that will stay with you for a long time. TK stands for Teppanyaki Kitchen and taking exciting cues from the very concept that the restaurant brought to the city, it offers the thrill of watching the teppanyaki chefs in action as they marinate, chop, saute, and grill a delectable four-course meal from scratch.





TK's Oriental Grill, Hyatt Regency Delhi

To mark the special milestone of completing 25 years, TK's celebrated its 25-year-old heirloom recipes that have been passed down year after year, but retain the same heavenly taste. Going ahead with the times, the restaurant also introduced some new recipes for the revamped menu, which is an exciting mix of ‘old' and ‘new'.





One of the TK's Classics – Sushi and Sashimi Platter with pickled ginger, wasabi and soy sauce, was served, and it's amazing how it still won our heart. The amalgamation of bright hues from different foods makes the platter dish a sight for sore eyes, not to forget, a treat for hankering appetite. The lively treat continued with tasting their other signature 25-year-old dishes like Sauteed Black Tiger Prawn served with spinach and oriental yellow curry; and, Shredded Chicken served with spring onion and black bean sauce.





Chef's Special dishes like Raw Papaya Salad, Rock Corn Tempura Cake, Kafir Lime Infused Seabass and Vegetable Fried Rice fired up our appetite even further.





Kafir Lime Infused Seabass





And, if you have always loved the food at TK's oriental Grill but are looking forward to their new offerings, here's what you must try – Spicy Minced Chicken Salad, Sliced Pork served with spring onion, pineapple and spicy garlic sauce, and, Fresh Shitake with ceps, shimeki, Thai lemon and chilli sauce. We loved these and will definitely go back to savour them yet again.





The desserts gave the perfect sweet ending to the celebrations. Flambeed Chocolate Tart with vanilla ice-cream, and Japanese Yuzu Tart with vanilla ice-cream had us drooling till the end.





TK's Oriental Grill has a host of events and celebrations lined up throughout the year. As a part of the ongoing festivities, TK's has launched its special edition Sake from Genrei Gassan Shuzo Brewery in Japan. TK's special Sake is made of rice, water and koi and is gluten-free with no added alcohol and sugar or preservatives.





The restaurant is offering a celebratory 50% discount on food every Tuesday throughout the year to extend its gratitude to its patrons and celebrate its legacy. The perfect amalgamation of authentic far eastern cuisine and culture, this restaurant promises to delight the food aficionado within you 52 times in the year!





What: TK's Oriental Grill - Hyatt Regency





Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi





When: 12noon – 2:30pm, 7pm – 11:30pm





Cost: INR 4,000 for two people (approx.)













