Youmee's Winter Ramen Menu Is A Warm Hug You Deserve In This Bitter Cold

To satiate all your ramen cravings this winter, Youmee has a special ramen menu in a place where they have introduced at least four to five different kinds of ramen to the menu.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 31, 2020 17:35 IST

One may argue that the sudden burst in popularity of K-dramas may have something to do with the increasing popularity of ramen in Delhi, but true fans of Asian food have always been aware (read: possessive) about their fav spots to cuddle up to this soupy stunner. Youmee, GK 2 is fast becoming one of the capital's favourite places for all things Japanese. Nestled in the lanes of the vivid GK 2 Youmee is particularly famous for its dimsums, bao, robata, noodles and of course ramen. To satiate all your ramen cravings this winter, they also have a special ramen menu in a place where they have introduced at least four to five different kinds of ramen to the menu.

Both vegetarians and Non-vegetarians are in for a treat. Try the Mizutaki Ramen, a healthy and hearty mix of Chinese cabbage, pok choy, curly kale, heirloom carrots, snow peas & silken tofu. The Kabu Kabu Ramen is another winter favourite emerging from the menu, which is essentially a heartwarming blend of white turnip, pickled purple daikon, pok choy, snow peas & mushroom.

Pork ramen

The non-vegetarians have four new options to choose from. The Spicy Chicken Ramen comes in a bowl neatly assorted with noodles, stir-fried chicken, bell peppers & exotic vegetables in a spicy miso broth, an absolute must-try. Pork lovers may enjoy the Pork Ribs Ramen - a soupy noodle bowl with the goodness of bamboo shoot, broccoli, rending curry glazed pork ribs & pink salt-roasted onions. This is actually one of the milder ramen bowls, so if you are looking for a bit of a drama, you may try something else. Another pork variety is the Ton Katsu Ramen, a steaming hot bowl brimming with double-cooked roasted pork roulade & shimeji mushroom. Wholesome is the word for this preparation.

The Taiwanese Water Buffalo Ramen bowl with stir-fried water buffalo tenderloin slices with tiantaishi soy broth & chicken chilli oil is also a unique option up the menu.

In addition to ramen, you must also try their New York cheese and chilli oil dimsums which is incidentally their bestseller, you are most likely to find a basket of the same on almost every second table. Their crispy prawn sushi and salmon sushi would impress the sushi enthusiasts. The crispy lamb is another appetiser that hits the spot. Their chicken bao also makes for a drool-worthy affair.
The new menu is up until 16th January. Here are other details.

Where: YOUMEE, M 27, Ground Floor M Block Market, Greater Kailash II, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 1500


 

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

