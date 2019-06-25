6 Best Asian Restaurants In Bengaluru That You Cannot Afford To Miss

Highlights Bengaluru has a lot of options to choose from,in the fine dining world.

EDO, Cantan and Yautchua are some of the best places to eat Asian food.

Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese Cuisines are the main attraction.

Bengaluru's reputation as an International dining destination continues to grow. The city is home to one of India's largest expat communities and a hub for domestic and International business travellers. That's one reason the city's dining scene offers a plethora of options including some of the country's finest Asian restaurants. Whether you'd fancy a Vietnamese Pho (pronounced Fuh) or an exquisite sashimi platter, you will be spoilt for choice.





We've rounded up some of the city's most popular Asian restaurants. A list that is certainly not exhaustive by any means:

EDO

Envisioned by Super Potato, one of Japan's better known design firms, EDO is modelled on a typical Izakaya (an after-hours diner). Three distinct spaces come together seamlessly, including a Sushi counter where a stone waterfall serves as a backdrop. Like any typical Izakaya, EDO also offers an exhaustive selection of Japanese Single malts and Sakes. The restaurant prides itself on its Kaiseki menus - the Japanese version of haute cuisine that finds a delicate balance between taste, texture and presentation. Some of the signatures here include the baby cuttle fish marinated with fresh sea urchin.





Where: ITC Gardenia, Residency Road





(Also Read: 11 Best Asian Restaurants in Delhi and NCR)

The Japanese version of haute cuisine that finds a delicate balance between taste, texture and presentation

Nasi and Mee Asian canteen

This casual restaurant began its journey in Koramangala. It has expanded its footprint to include cities like Chennai and Kochi. The high energy space is reminiscent of a hawker centre in South East Asia, the décor and the lights complement this energy. The menu combines iconic dishes from across the region. Their transluscent dim sums – do try the soupy Xia Long Bao – are extremely popular. Sweet diversions include a refreshing Malaysian-style Iced Milo and their Iced Kachang.





Where: 80 Feet Road, 4th Cross Road, 4th Block, Koramangala





The space is reminiscent of a hawker centre in South East Asia

Cantan

There's a distinct buzz around this brand new restaurant that's just debuted in one of the city's F&B hotspots – Lavelle Road. Spread over two floors with a cheerful vibe, Cantan is equally a Chinese bar house and a restaurant that puts the focus on regional Chinese specialties. From Hunan and Sichuan signatures to dishes from Shanghai's diverse culinary scene, this one's a Chinese dining experience like no other in the city. We enjoyed the dim sums (the shrimp and water chestnut) and the Shaokao (Chinese barbecue) options like the spicy lamb meat balls served with crunchy chilli oil.





Where: Lavelle Road





(Also Read: 10 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Bangalore)





Chinese dining experience here is unbeatable

Sriracha Robata

This new contemporary diner puts the spotlight on two unique culinary experiences - a live Robatayaki grill and Cambodian Khmer cuisine. The accent is on live and interactive cooking techniques. The Origami patterned screens are one of the restaurant's most distinct design features while the menu covers a lot of ground from Cambodia to Indonesia to Vietnam. Grills like the fresh turmeric and red chili king prawns with plum and pineapple salsa are a big draw, while other standout dishes include the scallops with Togarashi dust and pandan leaf wrapped cottage cheese.





Where: 12th Main, Indiranagar





The Origami patterned screens will surely catch your attention and leave you awestruck

Yautchua

One of the city's more pricey stand-alone restaurants and yet one restaurant where consistency is a given. It's one of our favourite spots for dim sums, this is positioned as an all-day Chinese dim-sum tea house in line with this global chain's identity. The prawn har gau is probably the restaurant's most popular dish. Their Hong Kong-style rolled rice noodles is another dish that you must try.





Where: 1 MG, Lido Mall, MG Road





(Also Read : Great Thaal Of China: This Mumbai Restaurant Is Serving A Gigantic 'Chinese Thali'!)











Phobidden Fruit, Vietnamese Kitchen

This has been the ‘go to' option for diners in Bengaluru seeking authentic Vietnamese fare. Located in an area teeming with high quality gourmet experiences, Phobidden Fruit has stood out with its charming interiors. It works equally well for dinner or a lazy Sunday lunch. The restaurant gets its Pho - Vietnam's best known broth, absolutely right. Other must try dishes include the banh xeo (sizzling pancake), and banh cuon (rice rolls).





Where: 12th Main Road, Indiranagar











Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.







