You can go anywhere around India, and the one thing that you will for sure find is the streets bustling with food. Be it Bihar's famous litti chokka, Maharashtra's vada pao, Delhi's lip-smacking chaat or even Bengal's beloved puchke; there is certainly no end to what all you can have. However, when we crave street food, we always can't find all the state famous items in one market. So, we have to hop around from one place to another in search of our favourite street foods. But what if you get to have all the things in one place? Wouldn't that be great?! Well, if you wish to find all the street foods together, then trust us, you are in luck! Radisson, Udyog Vihar brings you the celebration of Indian street foods in its latest event, Zaika Galiyon Ka!





The concept created by Vickhram and Maneesh from Desi Connoisseur depicts the flavours of India. They picked up dishes from Bihar, Bengal, UP, Delhi, Mathura, Lucknow, Benaras, Mumbai and South India! And that's not only it; keeping the diversity of Indian street food in mind, but the duo also presented some of our yummy delights from Indo-Chinese cuisine!

Upon speaking to their General Manager Namit Vij, he added, "Street food is always a weak link when it comes to food hygiene and safety. The love for street food doesn't deter people from still exploring at the cost of their health. The street food festival is a step toward ensuring that people get to relish the same taste and flavour without compromising on health."

So, to get a taste of Zaika Galiyon Ka, we recently went to the event and had some of the famous items from different states! First up, starting with Bihar's famous litti choka, it had the perfect sharp taste that you would expect from the dish. Then moving on to the Bengal's cuisine, we highly recommend you try out the spicy puchkas and yummy chole aloo chaat!

As for the street food of Delhi, you cannot miss out on the bedmi puri!

Coming to the south Indian cuisine, you will find podi masala idli, fish curry, uttapams, chicken 65 and more.

Lastly, for the Indo-Chinese section, the chowmein, spring rolls and Manchurian will leave you asking for more.

The event also had an array of Indian desserts, such as jalebi, gulab jamun, gunjiya, nan khatai, along with pastries and cakes!

So, if you also want to have the famous street food items from different regions in one place, you cannot miss out Zaika Galiyon Ka!





Where: Radisson, Udyog Vihar





Cost For One: 1800 plus taxes





Dates: 29th April to 8th May