Methi seeds for weight loss: Kitchens in India are just so fascinating. They are equipped with various herbs and spices that work more than just taste enhancers. One such prized ingredient you will find on every spice rack is fenugreek seeds. Commonly referred to as 'methi' in Indian households, the cuboid-shaped, yellow-to-amber coloured fenugreek seeds add a unique and aromatic touch to your recipes. But what gives it an additional edge is the rich nutrient profile. It is loaded with various essential nutrients that benefit our health in many ways, especially if you are planning to have methi seeds for weight loss. In this article, we will explore the versatility of fenugreek seeds in the wellness world and how you can add it to your Indian weight loss diet.





Methi Seeds For Weight Loss: Does Fenugreek Seeds Burn Body Fat?







Methi is considered one of the oldest medicinal plants with exceptional medicinal and nutritional profiles. It contains a substantial amount of fiber, phospholipids, glycolipids, oleic acid, linolenic acid, linoleic acid, choline, vitamins A, B1, B2, C, nicotinic acid, niacin, and many other functional elements, finds a study published in the journal Saudi Journal of Biological Sciences.











Speaking about how methi seeds contribute in your weight loss journey, several studies have linked the two through a few different mechanisms.











1. The dietary fibre in fenugreek is known to alter the reactions of excess calorie intake in the body.





2. The vitamin-C content may help you detox, further flushing out the excess fat in the body.





3. Methi is also known to increase the body's metabolic rate, potentially leading to weight loss.





4. The amino acids in methi may also help control blood sugar, further promoting healthy functioning of the body.





5. Dietary fibre and some other essential minerals also help slow down the body's carb intake, further reducing the risks of fat accumulation.











In fact, a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology found that taking 1.2 grams of fenugreek seed extract decreased the daily calorie intake of 12 healthy men by almost 12 people.











Methi seeds for weightloss: Is It Okay To Take Methi Seeds Every Day? Does It Have Any Side Effect?











According to the Food and Drug Administration, if consumed in the right amount, methi seeds are generally recognized as safe. However, going overboard may lead to some common side effects including upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, bloating, gas, and skin rashes as well. Hence, the best practice is to consult an expert before defining the dosage of methi seeds for a weight loss diet.





How To Use Methi Seeds For Weight Loss? 5 Ways To Add Methi Seeds In Your Indian Weight Loss Diet:







Methi comes in several forms, however, the easiest way to use it is as cooking spice - as whole or ground spice blend. Let's find some easy ways to incorporate methi seeds into your Indian diet. Read on.





1. Methi ka paani for weight loss:

Drinking detox water early in the morning has been a ritual for years now. We have seen people keeping water in copper glass overnight and drinking the next morning. What you can do is soak one to two spoons of methi seeds in the same water and drink it the next morning.





2. Methi chai for weight loss:

For the ones who can't imagine starting the day without a cup of chai, we suggest trying this herbal tea in place of the regular one. All you need to do is boil one teaspoon of methi seeds in a glass of water and reduce it to half. Strain the chai, add some honey, stir, and take a sip.





3. Roasted methi dana for weight loss:

You can dry roast some methi dana and add it as a garnishing ingredient in raita, salad, and more. It will not only add a crunch and hint of bitterness to the dish but also make it healthy for consumption.





4. Methi dana tadka for weight loss:

This is possibly the most common way to include methi dana in your Indian diet. Prepare a tadka with desi ghee and some methi dana and add to your dal, sabzi, curries, and more. Tempering releases the essential oil from spices, adding nutrients to your meal.





5. Methi dana sprouts for weight loss:

If you love munching sprouts for snacks, then here's a unique addition to your sprout mix, You can now sprout some methi seeds and add it to your regular mix. Sprouting enhances the goodness of the fibre, minerals, and vitamins available in methi dana. All you need to do is wash the methi seeds, cover them in a moist cloth, and let them rest for two to three nights - and the seeds will sprout.





Did you like the desi ways of of adding methi seeds for weight loss If yes, we suggest trying these options to accelerate your weight loss process. Eat healthy, and stay fit!



