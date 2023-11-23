Weight Loss Recipes In Winter: The journey to weight loss is never easy. While we struggle all year round, it becomes even more challenging during the winter season. The chilly weather triggers indulgent cravings, causing us to eat more than usual. It's okay to indulge occasionally, but not regularly. To tackle this issue, you must include more winter-specific foods in your diet. One popular choice is the sweet potato, a root vegetable that offers several health benefits and aids in your weight-loss journey. Here, we introduce seven mouth-watering sweet potato recipes to add to your winter diet. They are packed with exciting flavours and will surely make your weight-loss journey more enjoyable. Check them out below:

Are Sweet Potatoes Good For Weight Loss?

Sweet potatoes make an excellent addition to a weight-loss diet. They are a good source of fibre, an essential component for weight loss. Including sweet potatoes in your diet helps keep you satiated for longer, preventing overeating. It also helps curb hunger to a great extent. They are particularly suited for winter and can be experimented with in numerous ways to create delicious dishes. This is what makes them one of the best foods to include in your menu of weight loss recipes in winter.

Also Read: 5 Amazing Benefits Of Sweet Potatoes For Your Skin And Hair

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 7 Winter Weight Loss Recipes With Sweet Potatoes:

1. Sweet Potato Soup:

Soup is one of the best weight-loss recipes in winters yet wholesome and enriched with essential nutrients. This sweet potato soup, infused with flavorful spices, will keep you satiated for a longer duration. The addition of coconut milk further enhances its nutrient content. It is perfect for a quick-fix dinner and will be ready in just under 20 minutes. Click here for the complete recipe for Sweet Potato Soup.

2. Sweet Potato Cutlets:

Looking for a weight-loss-friendly evening snack? Try these sweet potato cutlets! To make them, mash sweet potatoes, combine them with spices and besan, shape them into small cutlets, and pan-fry until golden brown and crispy. Enjoy these masaledaar cutlets with pudina chutney during chai time. Click here for the complete recipe for Sweet Potato Cutlets.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Shakarkandi Ki Chaat:

Another weight-loss recipe to try in winter is shakarkandi ki chaat, a healthier version of regular chaat that tastes just as good. The combination of sweet potatoes in sweet and tangy sauces will tantalize your taste buds in minutes. Find the complete recipe for Shakarkandi Ki Chaat here.

4. Sweet Potato and Oats Patty:

This delicious snack is made with the goodness of sweet potatoes and oats, both rich in fibre and various nutrients. Enjoy it guilt-free without the fear of consuming extra calories. Ditch your regular aloo tikki and make this scrumptious patty this winter. Click here for the complete recipe for the Sweet Potato and Oats Patty.

5. Sweet Potato Fries:

Everyone loves French fries! Now, enjoy a healthier version with these delicious sweet potato fries. They are super crunchy and bound to leave you wanting more. While this recipe calls for deep-frying, you can air-fry or bake them to make them more weight-loss-friendly. Include them in your menu for weight-loss recipes in winter. Click here for the complete recipe for Sweet Potato Fries.

Also Read: 5 Healthy And Interesting Ways To Add Sweet Potatoes To Your Diet

6. Sweet Potato Rice:

Sweet potato rice is another excellent weight-loss recipe in winter. Instead of regular rice, this one uses brown rice, which has a high fibre content. When combined with sweet potatoes, it further increases its nutritional value. Make this rice for lunch or dinner and pair it with hearty dal or stew for a wholesome meal. This rice recipe is an excellent addition to a weight-loss diet. Find the complete recipe for Sweet Potato Rice here.

7. Sweet Potato Pizza:

Enjoy your beloved pizza on a weight-loss diet using healthier ingredients. The dough is made with a mix of sweet potatoes and ragi flour instead of maida. Top it with pizza sauce and colourful veggies for a delicious and healthy pizza. The use of such healthy ingredients makes it a great weight-loss recipe in winter. Click here for the complete recipe for Sweet Potato Pizza.





Which one of these sweet potato recipes for weight loss are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments section below!