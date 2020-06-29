How To Make Ash Gourd Or Petha Juice For Weight Loss And Alkaline Detox

One of the most significant benefits of ash gourd or safed petha is weight loss

Highlights Ash gourd is a treasure of antioxidants

Petha is alkaline in nature

Petha is an Indian vegetable

Think 'petha' and most of us start picturing the sweet candy Agra is famous for, after Taj Mahal, of course. But there's so much more we need to understand appreciate about this green vegetable. Yes, the candy you relish is made of a vegetable called petha. It has a sturdy green body and white flesh. It is also known by the names like ash gourd, white pumpkin etc. The gourd vegetable is loaded with health benefits, and is also a rage in the fitness world for a string of reasons.





Safed Petha or Ash Gourd Benefits:

Deepti Tiwari, Consultant Dietetics of CK Birla Hospital shares a few health benefits of petha or ash gourd. "One of the most significant benefits of ash gourd or safed petha is weight loss. It is very low in calories, and rich in soluble fibres that help keep you full for a long time. It is also replete with potassium which acts as a diuretic in case you have problems like water retention. Moreover, it also has vitamin B2 which is good for energy levels, also riboflavin which facilitates the activity of thyroid gland and stress hormones. Both of which are crucial for weight management. Apart from weight loss, eating petha could also be a good idea for those who have a common problem of acidity, ulcers and heart burn. It acts as a coolant since it is alkaline in nature. It also happens to be a very good source of vitamin C, flavonoids that help pump up your immunity levels"





In an Instagram live session with NDTV Food Macrobiotic nutritionist and Health coach Shilpa Arora also spoke about the alkaline nature of petha, and how drinking fresh juice made with petha every morning could act as a sponge and cleanse your body of toxins, while being super cool and calming on tummy.











Weight Loss: Here's How Can Make Petha Juice At Home:

Peel and cut the white chunks of ash gourd or white gourd. Remember to peel off skin well.

Take a blender, add half a cup full of petha. Blend it. If the consistency is too thick, you can add some water as well.

Do not add any sugar in the juice. Strain the juice and drink fresh. You can also blend a few sprigs of mint in the detox, for a burst of freshness.





Try this drink at home and let us know how you liked it.







