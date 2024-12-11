Trying to lose weight can feel like climbing a steep hill. The obstacles along the way make every step toward your goal feel like a win. But for some, the achievement comes at a cost - losing their natural glow. It's frustrating to hit your target weight but feel like you have lost that inner radiance. If this sounds familiar, don't stress. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared three practical tips on Instagram to help you lose weight while keeping your glow intact.

Here Are 3 Easy Ways To Lose Weight Without Losing Your Glow:

1. Lose Weight The Sustainable Way

We all want quick results when we're trying to lose weight, but Rujuta's advice is to think long-term. She recommends a sustainable approach, even if it's slower. Ignore those flashy "transformation" videos that promise a 10 kg drop in 20 days. Instead, aim to lose just 5-10% of your body fat in a year. This method is healthier and helps you shed those kilos without dimming your natural glow.

2. Build A Sustainable Exercise Routine

Exercise plays a big role in weight loss, but overdoing it isn't the answer. If you're just starting out, keep it simple and set small, realistic goals. Rujuta suggests beginning with a routine of exercising 7 days a month instead of pushing yourself daily. This way, you'll give your body enough rest to recover. Once you're comfortable, increase it to 20 days a month. When your body gets the rest it needs, your skin's natural glow will shine through.

3. Stick To A Balanced Diet

One common mistake in weight loss journeys is cutting out carbs and sugar completely. While they're not the most nutritious options, eating them in moderation is okay. The bigger issue, according to Rujuta, is relying on outside food, packaged snacks, and eating out too often. Instead of going to extremes, focus on home-cooked meals and ensure your diet includes a bit of everything. This way, you'll hit your weight goals without sacrificing your glow.

Foods That Keep Your Skin Glowing

Want to boost your skin's radiance during your weight loss journey? Add these everyday foods to your diet: beetroot, yoghurt, turmeric milk, spinach, lemon, flaxseeds, and pomegranate. Packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients, these foods work wonders to keep your skin looking plump and glowing.





Now that you've got the scoop, give these tips a shot and enjoy the best of both worlds - a healthier weight and that enviable glow!