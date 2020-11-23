Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Busts Myths About Detox Diet; Shares Healthy Diet Tips

Highlights Rujuta Diwekar explains all about detox diet

India is celebrating festivals for almost two months now. From Navratri to Dussehra to Diwali - people have enjoyed a string of festivals back-to-back with lights, colours, decorations and new clothes. Another major attraction during any festival is food. No celebration seems complete without indulging in some appetising sweet and savoury items. Kheer, halwa, poori, sabzi, biryani etc., the list of a festive spread goes really long! In fact, we all go on a bingeing spree that involves indulging in more food than we usually eat!





This often leads to the fear of weight gain. As a result, you can find most of us looking for weight loss diet plans post festivities. One such popular diet plan is detox diet. It is basically a meal plan including food items that help flush out toxins accumulated in the body. Detox diet is dubbed to reset your system to work smoothly.





However, it seems like celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar doesn't believe in the common notions of detox diet. She recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts about some frequently asked questions on detox diet. Let's take a look:













In the video, while answering a question on how to detox post festivities, Rujuta said, "Avoid 4S of detox - soup, salad, smoothies and starvation." Instead, we must "Follow 3S for good health - Sit down to eat, focus all your senses and eat slowly," she added.





Further answering to a question on guilt feeling after indulgence, she stated, "If you are feeling guilty for enjoying home-made Diwali delicacies, you are not on a sustainable diet."





Diwekar concluded by saying one must be on a sustainable diet based on local produce and well hydrate themselves for an overall healthy living.







