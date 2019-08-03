Weight Loss Diet: 3 Detox Drinks To Shed Kilos In Monsoon

Detox drinks that can help you lose weight and rejuvenate body this monsoon

Cleansing (or detoxing) your inner body in monsoon season is as imperative as taking bath every day. For a healthy mind and body, one must take care of the food and drinks they consume as detoxification or removing toxins from the body is very important. In monsoon, our metabolism and immunity takes a dip, and it is important to consume fruits and vegetables that help boost our immunity and metabolism. And if you are looking to lose a few kilos in this season, you must add a few natural detox drinks to your diet like nimbu pani and cucumber water that will not only help in flushing toxins out of our body but also provide the essential nutrients that improve immunity and facilitate weight loss. Before that, one must also pay attention to the things that lead to weight gain, including sedentary lifestyle, heredity, irregular workout routine, consumption of junk food and alcohol and hormonal changes. It is important to pair a healthy diet with healthy lifestyle that includes regular workout. On that note, here are a few detox drinks that can help rejuvenate our mind, skin as well as body this monsoon.





Weight Loss: Here Are 3 Detox Drinks That Can Help You Lose Weight And Rejuvenate Body This Monsoon:

Green Tea And Mint

Originated in China, the beverage has won many hearts around the world due to its various health-promoting properties. Green tea is known to boost immunity and protects us against cough and flu. Drinking green tea may help boost digestion, which has a direct relation with weight loss. Mint, on the other hand, is effectively low in calories and stimulates digestive enzymes.

Detox Haldi Tea

A perfect concoction of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients, this detox haldi tea comprises a number of health benefits. Turmeric, as we all know, has 'lipopolysaccharide' - a substance in turmeric with anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal agents helps stimulate the human immune system. Moreover, turmeric helps prevent digestive problem, which is one of the main reasons of weight gain.





Orange And Ginger Detox Drink

Orange is rich in vitamin C. The high content of vitamin C in oranges ensures that your immune system doesn't have to see a bad day ever in your life. Plus, oranges have zero fat, are low in calories and are a rich source of anti-oxidants; all of these make it an amazing option if you are looking towards shedding that extra kilo or two. A glass of this detox drink every day will benefit your body in many ways.





Make sure you pick one of these drinks and consume it regularly to see better results. Drink lots of water. Consult your doctor before adding anything new to your diet.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.















