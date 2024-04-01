If you thought the picturesque surroundings of Azerbaijan were enough to grab your attention, then you have not explored its food culture yet. The cuisine here is a mesmerising fusion of flavours from regions like Iran, Turkey and the Mediterranean. Currently, veteran actress Shabana Azmi is relishing some of the best dishes that Azerbaijani cuisine has to offer. The actor on Sunday shared a video on her Instagram timeline. In it, she can be seen trying “the Azerbaijan speciality”. No points for guessing, she was sampling some delicious shah plov— also known as shakh plov or shakh pilaf. It is a traditional rice dish prepared inside a fried dough. The beauty of the dish is elevated to a whole new level with the garnish of innumerable dry fruits. It is then served with gravy made with olives.





The clip also revealed that Shabana Azmi is in Qabala Xanlar resort in Azerbaijan. In the video, the server can be seen cutting the flaky dough. As he cuts a big slice, piping hot rice can be seen falling out of the dough. This is when Shabana Azmi, in the background, can be heard asking if they can eat this dough as well. Next, the server can be seen making Shabana Azmi taste a spoonful of rice and asks her if it is good with a thumbs-up gesture. She says "thank you" in response.

To enjoy an authentic pilaf, you don't have to jet off to Azerbaijan. You can prepare the dish in the comfort of your home. We bring you some of the classic pilaf recipes to try. Let's take a look.

5 Pilaf Recipes For You To Try:

1. Pilaf

Your search for authentic and perfect pilaf ends here. We have a special recipe that will end up being your favourite on any occasion. What are you waiting for? Hurry up, check out the recipe here.

2. Brown Basmati Rice Pilaf

This is an instant and easy rice dish that will leave you craving for more. In just 40 minutes you can enjoy brown basmati rice that is prepared with tomatoes, kala chana, plums and spring onions. Recipe here.

3. Tomato Basil Pilaf

A quick tomato rice dish with the aroma of basil, this pilaf recipe will elevate your lunch menu. The best part is this flavour will also turn friendly to your children's taste buds. Click here for the recipe.

4. Brown Rice Onion Pilaf

This brown rice onion pilaf is a nutritional powerhouse. Its entire flavour is derived from caramelized onions that are added to the dish with a hint of cinnamon. You can also add vegetable stock or chicken stock. Here is your recipe.

5. Aubergine Tagine with Bulgar Wheat Pilaf

Aubergine tagine with bulgar wheat pilaf is prepared with the help of spices, fruits and herbs. The vast amount of onion plays a massive role in its preparation. Click here for the recipe.









