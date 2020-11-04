High Protein Breakfast: This Moong Dal Sprouts Poha Recipe Is Quick, Wholesome And Very Easy

Poha is a famous breakfats dish

Think breakfast and breakfast staples like omelette, cereals, cheela, butter toast begin to crowd the mind. Another breakfast treat that we cannot ever get enough of is poha. Poha is a dish made with flattened rice flakes. The dish is so popular that in some states rice flakes are called poha. Poha can be prepared in a gamut of ways; you must have heard of Indori poha and Maharashtra's Kanda poha. Just a few permutation and combinations can give you a whole new dish every time. You can also make your poha as healthy as you want. So one of these days when we tried upping the protein content of our daily poha by mixing in a few moong dal sprouts, the results were more than amazing!

Moong dal sprouts are replete with protein, antioxidants, fibre and vitamin A, B, C and E. You can sprout the moong beans a day in advance and use them in a bunch of your recipes to add some flavour to your plain ol' dishes.





(Also Read: Poha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons This Popular Indian Breakfast Food Is Great For You!)





Poha is another quick and healthy breakfast option made with flattened rice

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Sprouts Poha | Easy Sprouts Recipe:





Ingredients:





1 1/2 cup of boiled moong dal sprouts

2 cup of poha or chiwda or flattened rice

1 tsp oil

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

½ cup chopped onions

½ cup of finely chopped tomatoes

Salt for taste

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp turmeric powder

Method:

1. Wash and strain the chiwda. Leave it aside for 10 minutes.

2. Take a pan and heat the oil and add mustard seeds.

3. Once the seeds begin to crackle, add onions. Sautee a bit till onions turn slightly brown.

4. Add tomatoes and sprouts and sautee again on medium flame for one to two minutes.

5. Add turmeric powder and salt and mix again,

6. After about a minute add half a cup of water and let it cook for two minutes.

7. Now, add the poha and lemon juice. Stir continuously for 2 minutes until everything is nicely mixed.

8. Serve hot with a garnish of coriander leaves and a pinch of chaat masala if you like.





Try this recipe and let us know how you liked it.









