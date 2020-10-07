High-Protein Diet: How To Make Instant Moong Dal Dhokla At Home

Moong dal is filled with protein

Moong dal is inarguably one of India's most beloved dals of all times. The lentil is used to make dal, khichdi, soups, halwa and what not, and yet we never seem to get bored of it. In fact, for many of us, including moong dal in anything is the secret formula to give the foods a flavourful spin, like this dhokla. As we all know, dhokla is Gujarati snack that has fans all over the world now. The spongy snack is often enjoyed with chutney. Dhokla is steamed and not fried, which helps you cut back on many calories. It is traditionally made with ingredients such as besan or urad dal; many people also like to prepare it with sooji or a rice batter. Making moong dal dhokla is also not very different from the way you usually prepare it, and it will definitely charge up your breakfast table with a good dose of protein. Moong dal is one of the best plant-based sources of protein out there. Protein helps induce satiety; if you feel full, you keep yourself from unnecessary munching, and thus avoid unwanted kilos as well.





Here's How You Can Make Moong Dal Dhokla At Home:

Ingredients:





1 cup yellow moong dal

1 ½ tbsp besan

1 tsp haldi

2 tbsp curd

1 tbsp oil

2 tsp fruit salt

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp green chilli paste

1 tsp chopped coriander leaves

Salt as required

Water to soak the dal

Tempering:





1 tbsp oil

½ tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp sesame seeds

½ tsp cumin

A pinch of hing

Method:





1. Wash and soak the moong dal in water for 30 minutes and drain.





2. Add the moong dal, green chillies, coriander leaves to a mixer-grinder and grind till you get a semi-thick paste.





3. Take out the paste in a mixing bowl and add curd, besan, turmeric powder, oil, salt, sugar and mix well.





4. Add fruit salt, and mix gently. Transfer the batter to your steaming tray or thali and steam for 10-15 minutes. Make sure you grease the tray in advance with a bit of oil.





5. Now for the tempering, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds.





6. Once you hear the mustard seeds crackle, add hing, sesame seeds, cumin seeds and saute on medium flame for 1 minute.





7. Pour this tempering on the steamed dhokla, cut the dhokla in desired shapes and serve.





Try this dhokla and let us know how you liked it.







