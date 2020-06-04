Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Dhokla In A Microwave Within 15 Minutes

Gujarati cuisine is full of delights like dhokla which you can cook at home easily.

Most of the snacks we devour are greasy, heavy and full of fat, but if you go deep down regional cuisines of India, you would uncover some of the best snacks to relish. Gujarati cuisine, for instance, is one of the oldest Indian regional cuisines. The bevy of healthy snacks that the cuisine has, simply make Indian cuisine one of the most multi-faceted and healthiest cuisines around the world. Mention of Gujarati cuisine is never complete without the light, soft and fluffy Dhokla.





This popular Gujrati snack has made a permanent place in an Indian snack platter across the world. Feather-light dhoklas beautifully placed on a platter - with all their fluff, a generous drizzle of chutneys with fiery green chillies on top, finished with a crackling tempering - is indeed a delight to relish! Traditionally, made with a fermented batter of gram flour (besan) and mild spices, dhoklas are cooked in a healthy way and are great any time of the day. One can serve in breakfast or even as a tea-time snack.





And if you are calorie conscious, you're in luck. Dhoklas top the health charts with a good amount of protein in gram flour. They are light, steamed, easy to digest and a healthy way to ease your mid-meal cravings too. And no, they are not difficult at all to cook at home. In fact, you can make dhoklas at home in a microwave too! No more running to the nearest snack shop to pack some.



Here is a spectacularly easy dhokla recipe you can try at home.





This quick and easy microwave dhokla recipe has besan, ginger paste, chilli paste, salt, turmeric, sugar and oil beaten well with sour curd until a smooth batter. It is stirred well with fruit salt and poured into a greased microwave-friendly dish to be cooked or about 6-8 minutes. Meanwhile, you can prepare a tantalising tadka with rai, kadhi patta and green chillies. Pour it over dhokla pieces along with coconut and coriander leaves right before serving.





Find the recipe of microwave dhokla here.





Make your tea-time snacks all the more delightful with this easy dhokla recipe at home. Try and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







