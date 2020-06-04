SEARCH
  Food & Drinks
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Dhokla In A Microwave Within 15 Minutes

The ultimate Gujarati snack, soft and spongy dhoklas just cannot be missed. Here is how you can make dhokla at home in a microwave within a few minutes!

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: June 04, 2020 13:41 IST

Gujarati cuisine is full of delights like dhokla which you can cook at home easily.

Highlights
  • Gujarati cuisine has a huge variety of delightful snacks to try
  • Dhokla is the star dish from the cuisine that has taken over the world
  • Here is how you can prepare it at home in a microwave

Most of the snacks we devour are greasy, heavy and full of fat, but if you go deep down regional cuisines of India, you would uncover some of the best snacks to relish. Gujarati cuisine, for instance, is one of the oldest Indian regional cuisines. The bevy of healthy snacks that the cuisine has, simply make Indian cuisine one of the most multi-faceted and healthiest cuisines around the world. Mention of Gujarati cuisine is never complete without the light, soft and fluffy Dhokla.

This popular Gujrati snack has made a permanent place in an Indian snack platter across the world. Feather-light dhoklas beautifully placed on a platter - with all their fluff, a generous drizzle of chutneys with fiery green chillies on top, finished with a crackling tempering - is indeed a delight to relish! Traditionally, made with a fermented batter of gram flour (besan) and mild spices, dhoklas are cooked in a healthy way and are great any time of the day. One can serve in breakfast or even as a tea-time snack.

(Also Read: 6 Best Dhokla Recipes To Try At Home)

fsim6ea8



And if you are calorie conscious, you're in luck. Dhoklas top the health charts with a good amount of protein in gram flour. They are light, steamed, easy to digest and a healthy way to ease your mid-meal cravings too. And no, they are not difficult at all to cook at home. In fact, you can make dhoklas at home in a microwave too! No more running to the nearest snack shop to pack some.

(Also Read: 13 Best Gujarati Recipes)

Here is a spectacularly easy dhokla recipe you can try at home.

This quick and easy microwave dhokla recipe has besan, ginger paste, chilli paste, salt, turmeric, sugar and oil beaten well with sour curd until a smooth batter. It is stirred well with fruit salt and poured into a greased microwave-friendly dish to be cooked or about 6-8 minutes. Meanwhile, you can prepare a tantalising tadka with rai, kadhi patta and green chillies. Pour it over dhokla pieces along with coconut and coriander leaves right before serving.

Find the recipe of microwave dhokla here.

Make your tea-time snacks all the more delightful with this easy dhokla recipe at home. Try and let us know your experience in the comments section below.

Comments

About Aanchal MathurAanchal doesn't share food. A cake in her vicinity is sure to disappear in a record time of 10 seconds. Besides loading up on sugar, she loves bingeing on FRIENDS with a plate of momos. Most likely to find her soulmate on a food app.

Tags:  DhoklaDhokla RecipeGujarati Cuisine
