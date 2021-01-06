Weight Loss: Now Make Kolkata's Aloo Dum, Without Aloo! Yummy Recipe Inside

Aloo Dum or Aloo'r Dom is a famous dish from Kolkata

Ketogenic diet is possibly one of the most loved and the most controversial diets to have emerged in the recent times. The diet requires you to restrict your intake of carbohydrates and derive energy from fats instead. Many celebrities across India and abroad are a fan of the diet. Actress Huma Qureshi has been rather vocal about her keto journey. But there are also many nutritionists who are not very kicked about the diet. Given carbohydrates are an essential macronutrient, eliminating it from one's diet could prove detrimental to health. Therefore, it is always a good idea to consult an expert before you embark on this diet.





If you happen to be on keto already (or not), we suggest you give this unique dum aloo recipe a try. This keto dum aloo was shared by vlogger Jyoti Dalmia on her YouTube channel 'Magic in my Food'.





To make this recipe you would need to.





1. Take a mixer, add bay leaves, soaked red chillies, kokum or lemon juice, black pepper, coriander powder, cumin seeds. Give everything a nice mix. Blend it into a fine paste.

2. Take lauki and skin it. Cut it in slices.

3. Now, take a scooper or spoon and pull out small roundels from the lauki.

4. Transfer them onto a plate, sprinkle some salt over it.

5. Heat a kadhai with some ghee, drop the laukis or keto potatoes and fry till they turn golden

6. Take it out with the help of a spoon, transfer on to a plate.

7. In the same kadhai, add some cumin seeds.

8. Let it splutter, add ginger-garlic paste. Then add the blended masala.

9. Add some water to the mixing jar, and then drop the water into the kadhai.

7. Cook on medium flame, add turmeric powder, followed by some salt.

8. Once the oil separates, add tomato puree.

9. Finally add the lauki or keto potatoes, mix it up well.

10. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot.

Watch the full recipe video of keto dum aloo here:





