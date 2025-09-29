When it comes to healthy Indian breakfasts, cheelas are the ultimate winner. These savoury pancakes are not only quick to whip up at home, but you can also easily order them via your favourite online food delivery app - talk about convenience! They're light on the stomach and packed with protein, making them a staple for fitness enthusiasts and home cooks alike. But with so many options to choose from, which one is best for weight loss? Moong dal cheela and besan cheela, in particular, are two popular favourites that promise to deliver on nutrition and flavour. But have you ever wondered which one makes a better addition to your weight loss diet? Let's dive in and find out!





Health Benefits Of Moong Dal Cheela

1. Sustained Fullness

High in plant-based protein, moong dal cheela keeps you full for longer, reducing the need for mid-morning snacks. This makes it an excellent option for those looking to manage their weight. Protein also supports muscle health and repair.

2. Digestive Health

Rich in fibre, moong dal cheela aids digestion and prevents overeating by keeping you feeling fuller for longer. A healthy digestive system also supports overall well-being and energy levels. Fibre helps regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation.

3. Low In Fat & Calories

Moong dal cheela is a low-fat and low-calorie breakfast option, making it ideal for those watching their weight. It's also packed with vitamins and minerals like potassium, magnesium, and iron, which support overall health.

4. Rich In Essential Nutrients

Moong dal cheela is a nutrient-dense food, providing essential vitamins and minerals. These nutrients support various bodily functions, including heart health, bone health, and immune function.

Health Benefits Of Besan Cheela

1. Protein & Fibre-Rich

Besan cheela is also high in protein and fiber, although slightly less than moong dal cheela. This makes it a great option for those looking for a nutritious breakfast that's easy to prepare.

2. Easy To Digest

Besan cheela is gluten-free and easy to digest, making it an excellent option for those with sensitive stomachs or gluten intolerance. It's also quicker to prepare since no soaking or grinding is required.

3. Quick & Nutritious

Besan cheela is a quick and nutritious breakfast option that's packed with essential nutrients like folate, iron, and vitamin B6. These nutrients support various bodily functions, including energy production and immune function.





4. Supports Weight Management

Besan cheela's high fibre and protein content can help support healthy weight management by keeping you full for longer and reducing the likelihood of overeating. This makes it a great option for those looking to manage their weight.

Moong Dal Cheela vs Besan Cheela: Which One Is Better For Weight Loss?

If your primary goal is weight loss, moong dal cheela has a slight edge. Its higher protein and fibre content, combined with a low glycaemic index, make it more effective for managing hunger and preventing calorie spikes. However, besan cheela remains an excellent and quick option, particularly when time is of the essence and soaking and grinding dal isn't feasible. To enhance its weight-loss benefits, consider adding grated vegetables like carrots, spinach, or zucchini to boost fibre and nutrient content.





Whether you make it at home or order it online, both moong dal cheela and besan cheela will make for a great addition to your diet, supporting your weight loss journey and overall health.

