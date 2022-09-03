National Nutrition Week is being celebrated from September 1 to 7 by the Food And Nutrition Board of India of the Indian government. Every year, this week aims to emphasize the importance of incorporating a healthy, well-balanced diet regime as part of our daily lives. Luckily for us, Indian cuisine is replete with examples of healthy recipes that are not just nutritious but also extremely tasty. Take Cheela for instance - the humble Indian pancake that packs a punch in every bite. If you are looking for some healthy and nutritious cheela recipes to include in your diet, we have just what you need.

Here Are 5 Nutritious Cheela Recipes For National Nutrition Week:

Lentils or Dal are one of the best sources of protein for vegetarians. With the goodness of four dals, this Mixed Dal cheela should definitely become a part of your meal plans during National Nutrition Week. Click here for the recipe.





National Nutrition Week: Try mixed Dal cheela for a power-packed meal.

We all enjoy protein-rich sprouts in the form of salads or curries. However, this Sprouts and Sooji cheela is a class apart. Low and calories and super fulfilling, this cheela also has the goodness of protein in the form of paneer or tofu included in it. Find the full recipe here.

The humble besan makes its way to many dishes, but one recipe that is a classic is the besan cheela. The simple, savoury cheela is ready instantaneously and also has abundant protein in it. What a great way to celebrate National Nutrition Week! Click here for the full recipe.





National Nutrition Week: Besan cheela is an instant recipe which is healthy too.

Yet another favourite, cheela lovers will vouch for this delicious cheela that is healthy and nutritious. The added paneer gives it a creamy and tasty edge, and also adds to the protein content. Find the full recipe here.

Oats have proven their mettle not just for weight loss but also for overall good health. How about incorporating this wonderful ingredient into your cheela recipes? This oats cheela also has the goodness of peas which makes it a perfect meal for National Nutrition Week. Click here for the full recipe.





So, try these amazing cheela recipes for National Nutrition Week and tell us which one you liked the best!