For many of us, breakfast is the most exciting meal of the day, a chance to start the morning with something delicious and energising. While besan cheela has long been a beloved favourite, there is a new twist that might just steal your heart. Imagine a crispy, golden exterior hiding a soft, flavour-packed filling of paneer, vegetables and a hint of spice. This is not your usual breakfast, and it is packed with protein to keep you energised all morning. Curious to know how to make this irresistible stuffed besan dosa? It is easier than you think, and the results are absolutely worth it. This recipe was shared by the Instagram page @chieffoodieofficer.

What Makes Stuffed Besan Dosa A Must-Try?

The combination of crispy besan dosa and a flavour-packed filling of vegetables, paneer and cheese makes this dish irresistibly tasty. Each bite is a perfect balance of crunch, spice and creaminess - definitely a treat for your taste buds! Whether it's breakfast, brunch or a quick snack, this dosa is sure to steal the show on your plate.

Is Stuffed Besan Dosa Healthy?

Yes! Besan (gram flour) is high in protein and fibre, making it a nutritious alternative to regular dosa. The veggies add vitamins and crunch, while paneer boosts protein content. You can even control the oil and cheese to make it lighter. This makes stuffed besan dosa a guilt-free treat that's both tasty and wholesome!

What to Pair With Stuffed Besan Dosa?

Serve it with green chutney, schezwan sauce or tomato ketchup for an extra flavour punch. A side of yoghurt or raita can also balance the spices and make your meal even more satisfying. For a complete meal, pair it with a hot cup of masala chai or coffee to elevate the flavours even more.

How To Make Stuffed Besan Dosa At Home | Besan Dosa Recipe

Whip up the batter: In a large bowl, combine besan, rice flour, turmeric, salt and water. Mix well until you get a smooth, pourable slurry.

In a large bowl, combine besan, rice flour, turmeric, salt and water. Mix well until you get a smooth, pourable slurry. Prep the pan: Lightly sprinkle water on a non-stick pan, then spread the batter evenly. Drizzle a little oil around the edges.

Lightly sprinkle water on a non-stick pan, then spread the batter evenly. Drizzle a little oil around the edges. Load up the toppings: Spread a layer of schezwan chutney and top with chopped tomatoes, spring onions, capsicum, onions, paneer and cheese.

Spread a layer of schezwan chutney and top with chopped tomatoes, spring onions, capsicum, onions, paneer and cheese. Cook to perfection: Let it cook for a few minutes until the base is golden. Then, gently fold the dosa from one side to the other.

Let it cook for a few minutes until the base is golden. Then, gently fold the dosa from one side to the other. Serve and enjoy: Your stuffed besan dosa is ready to be devoured! Pair it with chutney or sauce of your choice and enjoy every bite.

3 Tips To Make Your Stuffed Besan Dosa Perfectly:

1. Get the batter right

Ensure the besan and rice flour mixture is smooth and lump-free. A slightly runny batter spreads easily on the pan and gives a crisp dosa.

2. Heat the pan properly

Cook on medium heat and lightly grease the edges with oil. This ensures the dosa cooks evenly without burning or sticking.

3. Layer toppings smartly

Add the cheese and paneer last and don't overload the dosa. This helps it fold easily and keeps the crispiness intact.

Give this stuffed besan dosa a try and turn your everyday meal into a delicious, flavour-packed feast that everyone will love!