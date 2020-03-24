This High Protein Vegetarian Breakfast Will Impress Kids And Adults Alike

Highlights Protein helps keep you satiated

Protein is also called the building block of life

Chana is a rich source of protein

Breakfast is often not given the due they deserve. While we agree you consume majority of your food during lunch or dinner, but that does not mean breakfast cannot be the highlight of your day. In fact, a hearty breakfast is linked with a multitude of health benefits. It helps re-energise you, keep cravings at bay and also helps maintain healthy weight. It is also a good idea to sneak in as much protein as you can in your breakfast. Protein takes a while to digest, because of which it stays in your system for a longer period of time, imparting a sense of fullness. A fuller tummy would prevent you from inching towards another fried or fattening snack, thus keeping those extra kilos at bay. Protein also helps build muscle and aid muscle recovery; therefore, it is good for growing children and fitness enthusiasts to consume a hearty dose of protein every day. How do you do that? We have a recipe that could strike a chord with everybody on the dining table.





This bread chana basket has all it takes to be a show-stealer. It looks quirky and interesting. It is not that difficult to put together, and it can be prepared with common ingredients found in every household. So what are you waiting for? Don the apron and start cooking!

Health Benefits Of Chana Or Chickpea:

Chana is an incredible source of plant-based protein.

Chana is also enriched with fibres that are good for your digestion.

As per the USDA, chickpea contains zero cholesterol.

It is enriched with minerals such as iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus as well as Vitamin K.

Because of its high fibre content, chana is good for diabetics too. It helps prevents abrupt blood sugar spikes.

The presence of Vitamin B9 or folate in chickpeas makes it good for brain.

High-Protein Breakfast: Bread Chana Basket Recipe

For this recipe, it is advisable to soak and boil the chana in advance. Try and use brown bread to make the basket, white bread is often filled with refined carbohydrates that get digested too soon, leaving you hungry again. Boiled chana tossed in a rich medley of masalas, onions and tomatoes are a delight to bite into. Secure the mix nicely in the basket made of bread and you are good to goYou can make it as spicy or mellow as you want. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







