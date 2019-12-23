Make 3 Protein-Rich Snacks With 1 Batch Of Black Chickpea (Kala Chana); Watch Recipe Video

Kala chana or black beans make for a healthy, protein-rich food.

Highlights Kala chana or black chickpea is a powerful source of proteins.

Make these three protein-rich snacks made with the legume.

Watch the recipe video to make a variety of kala chana snacks.

Indian garbanzo beans or black chickpea (or kala chana as we call it in Hindi) are a powerful source of proteins for vegetarians. Because, this legume is so healthy and tasty, it is used to make various Indian and international dishes. Kala chana is also a favourite food of dieters as it contains a good amount of fibre, which keeps your stomach full and aids weight. We have grown up eating Kala chana curry with rice, dry kala chana with puri, and kala chana chaat; and we have always loved these dishes. So, we are sure you are also going to love these three snacks made with the legume.





Making three different protein-rich snacks may seem like a lot of work, but if you'll cook a large chunk of kala chana in one go, you can easily and quickly churn out the dishes with minimal effort. This recipe video on YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa' shows you how make them with a single batch of cooked kala chana. This recipe would be especially useful if you have guests coming over. You can present a variety of appetisers without them even realising that they are all made with the same food item!





Food vlogger and YouTuber, Alpa Modi, shows you how to make kebab, frankie and burger with kala chana. You just have to roll out cutlets from the same dough prepared with kala chana and common Indian spices, and you're good to go.

Watch the recipe video to make 3 yummy snacks with kala chana -

(Also Read: High-Protein Diet - How To Make Chatpata Hara Chana Chaat At Home)













