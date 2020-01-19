High-Protein Snacks: Pick Chana (Chickpeas) To Make These Satiating Tea-Time Snacks

Chana or chickpea-based snacks are filling and rich in proteins.

Evening hunger always strikes with a bang, and we tend to wallow in anything that we can grab. Eating one small unhealthy meal a day can wreak havoc on our healthy diet. We know there are not many healthy options available for snacking, but with a little effort, you can infuse some healthy elements into them. The best thing to refresh you in the middle of the day is the nutrient - protein. It is known to energise the body and mind and keep the stomach sated till dinner time. When your lunch has long been digested and dinner is a while away, treat yourself with some protein-rich, filling snacks. Here, we suggest some snacking options using chickpeas or chana, which is a great source of protein.



Other than proteins, chana offers various other health benefits. The legume is low in fat and rich in dietary fibre, making it an excellent food for weight loss. So, get ready to revamp your daily diet with these delicious chana-based snacks.







Protein-rich snacks with chickpea -



Chana Chaat



You just can't miss this one! This light, healthy bowl will whet your hunger without ruining your weight loss diet. Throw in a bunch of boiled chana (chickpeas), peas, potatoes, pomegranate, tomato, and sesame, and sprinkle some mild spices over the mix.



View Full Recipe Here











Chana chaat makes for a light and healthy evening snack







Ragda



Ragda patty is a popular street food, especially in the state of Maharashtra. 'Ragda' is a name given to tangy curry made with chickpea. This chana curry is paired with a potato cutlet or pattice, and is garnished with sev and coriander leaves in typical Indian street style.







View Full Recipe Here







Three Bean Chaat



This snack is power-packed with three types of beans - kidney beans, chickpeas and green beans - all tossed with potatoes, tomatoes, and cucumber. A drizzle of lemon juice brings in an element of freshness to this super healthy snack. A generous smattering of chaat masala levels up its taste quotient.



View Full Recipe Here







Bread Chana Basket



This snack is perfect to rivet and hold the attention of your kids. The muffin-lookalike savoury snack can easily deceive them into eating this dish, which is replete with the goodness of nutrition from chickpeas and other foods.



View Full Recipe Here







Oven Roasted Falafel



Roasted patty of chickpeas, onion, garlic, parsley and cilantro is stuffed inside pita bread. Chopped cucumber tomatoes and onions add crunchiness to the dish and bring in their own nutritive properties. It's a must-try chana-based snack.





View Full Recipe Here





Chana stuffing inside pita bread is a delicious snack.







Get your protein fix daily with these yummy and filling snacks made with the common food of chana. We are sure you'll love them all!







