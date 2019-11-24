Weight Loss: How To Make Baked Stuffed Tomatoes For A Healthy Snack

Tomatoes are incredibly versatile and can be used to make a variety of dishes.

This stuffed baked tomato with gravy recipe is ideal for parties

Let's admit. A dash of tomatoes can spruce up just about any preparation that we can think of. Each time there's a surge in the prices of tomato, it becomes a hot topic of discussion across the country, ever wondered why? Because tomatoes are an intrinsic part of our daily lives. Beyond kitchen, tomatoes are used in a bevy of home remedies and beauty rituals. In kitchen, they are used in salads, gravies, appetizers, chutneys, soups, smoothies and what not! Considered as a vegetable by many, tomato is actually a fruit that is abound with many antioxidants and minerals like vitamin C, K, lycopene, potassium and folate.





As we mentioned before, tomatoes are incredibly versatile and can be used to make a variety of dishes. But before you start chopping them for your regular curries, how about you use them whole for making an exciting stuffed snack? This stuffed baked tomato with gravy recipe is ideal for parties, picnics and potlucks. For making this yummy snack you would need four medium-sized tomatoes. For the filling you would require onions and boiled potatoes and green chilli. The tomatoes and baked and decorated with coriander leaves. The spicy snack can also be clubbed with a soothing, creamy gravy. This snack is sure to be a hit among all age groups, alike. The delish snack needs only a couple of minutes to prepare, so don your aprons and surprise your family.

This dish is ideal for those wanting to lose weight as this dish is baked, and not fried. It is also low in carbohydrates and calories. Even for coating, little mustard oil is used, which is healthier than many other cooking oils. It can make for a healthy snack for dieters and health-conscious guests.





Here is the recipe of baked stuffed tomatoes snack.