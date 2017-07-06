Jojoba Oil Benefits: 7 Incredible Ways to Use it For Beautiful Skin and Hair
Shiv Singh Mann , Founder Desert Splendour | Updated: July 06, 2017 16:17 IST
Jojoba oil is extracted from the seed of the jojoba plant. Jojoba oil is the closest to the natural oil produced by the human skin called ‘sebum’ that helps protect and heal the skin from external toxins. It is the first defense barrier for the skin. Jojoba oil being the closest in construction to the human sebum is a natural replacement for it. When the body is unable to produce enough sebum to protect against harsh external elements, jojoba oil is the perfect skincare solution.
Jojoba oil contains essential vitamins for the skin such as Vitamin B, E and key minerals such as zinc, copper. In adulthood, your skin tends to produce lesser sebum hence making the skin dry and dull looking. Jojoba is a natural supplement that can be used for your regular skin care routine. Here are seven benefits of Jojoba oil which you probably didn't know.
1. Retains moisture: Jojoba oil helps retain moisture in the skin thereby keeping the skin hydrated and looking fresh. Jojoba oil helps moisturize the skin, without clogging the pores, allowing for a healthy skin type. In addition, it also prevents the buildup of bacteria in the pores of the face, which tend to cause blackheads and breakout of acne.
2. For soft lips: For fresh and soft lips, jojoba oil can be gently massaged on the lips to ensure no dryness and cracks.
3. Reduces wrinkles: The essential vitamins present in Jojoba oil help greatly reduce wrinkles and the visible effects of ageing. Since jojoba contains no harmful chemicals it can be used as part of one’s daily grooming routine.
4. A natural sunscreen: Jojoba oil is also applied on the full body, which makes it a good natural alternative to harsh sun screen creams.
5. Treats skin burns: Jojoba soothes any burnt skin by going deeper into the tissues and healing them, this helps the pain after a sunburn or tan. With its natural healing properties Jojoba oil is helpful in reducing skin burns during shaving.
6. Good for your hair: Jojoba oil helps strengthen hair follicles on the scalp causing hair to grow stronger and healthier. The presence of Vitamin E & B conditions the hair shaft making the hair shinier, adding volume and density. The stronger hair shaft prevents hair breakage due to drying wet hair every day. Head massages with jojoba oil help to also condition the scalp which removes scalp dryness. Thus avoiding dandruff and itching.
7. Great make-up remover: In addition to all its amazing all round applications jojoba oil can be used as an effective and natural makeup remover. All you need to do is take a few drops of the oil on a cotton sob and simply glide it to remove stubborn eye shadow and kohl.
