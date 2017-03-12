Holi 2017: 5 Natural Ways to Remove Holi Colours Easily
Holi has its repercussions on the skin and hair. Not only does it rob away all the moisture from your skin but also due to the damaging effect of the strong sun and chemical colours your skin may start peeling off. It may feel stretched and you may experience extreme dryness.The underlying secret of a post-Holi bath is to nourish and moisturize the body and what better way to do it than to adopt natural ingredients and the goodness of Mother Nature. Here are three wonderful and natural scrubs that will help you remove the remnants of the nasty Holi colours as well as nourish your skin.
1. Sea salt scrub
Sea salt has a rare quality of drawing out toxins from the body. When mixed with natural oils and essential oils, it makes for the most wonderful natural scrub.You can take 200 grams of sea salt and mix it with 200 ml of olive oil. Add to this, one of the essentials oil - rose or geranium or lavender if you are feeling foggy in the head and are tired. Wet the body and scrub gently onto the skin, rinse off and pat dry.
Put in a tub of warm water the following ingredients-
Half a cup almond oil
2 handfuls of rose petals
1 kg of full cream boiled milk
10 ml of jasmine oil
Half a cup of oatmeal.
Soak your self in this luxuriant bath for at least half an hour, then rinse with tepid water and pat dry.
3. For dehydrated and sensitive skin
Make a body mask with the following ingredients:
1 cup almond paste
1 cup oatmeal
4 Tbsp honey
1 cup cold milk
Mix all the ingredients and add 4 Tbsp of fresh aloe vera gel and 4 Tbsp of mint paste. Apply this all over the skin and leave it for 10 minutes. Wash off. This mixture should not be scrubbed.
4. For sunburnt skin
If your skin appears to be blackened and tanned make the following mask:
Half a cup of neem paste
1 tsp honey
The juice of one lemon
2 tsp ghee
2 tsp sesame oil
While bathing apply this mixture all over the skin and let it soak in.Wash off after 10 minutes.
5. Suparna's favourite post Holi bath mix
I have always loved flowers and fruits, especially for your skin.They have something magical about them and their soothing effects on the skin and hair are superb. Here is one of my favourite bath mixes. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.
How to make:
- Blend 1 cup rose petals,1 cup jasmine flowers and 1 cup marigold petals in a mixer.
- Now take 4 tsp of papayas and 1 avocado and blend.
- Mix both these pastes together and add to this the following - 1 tsp sandalwood powder, 4 Tbsp oatmeal, 4 Tbsp almond powder, 2 grams saffron mixed in a little milk for 15 minutes. 5 ml sandalwood oil or jasmine oil. Mix everything well together making a smooth soft scrub.
How to use:
Wet the skin while bathing and massage this bath mix gently on the skin with a loofah. Wash off with tepid water.
The one thing I would like to reiterate here is that whenever you use natural products never apply chemical soaps to the skin they just ruin the amazing natural effects of the ingredients and tamper with their power to heal. Enjoy bathing the natural way and have a safe Holi!
About the Author:
Suparna Trikha is a beauty expert based in New Delhi. She also teaches meditation through aromatherapy and organises corporate workshops for distressing. She has her own range of 40 beauty products and proposes to launch them very soon in the Indian market as well as abroad. With this crusade of moving back to nature, Suparna believes in making people healthier and more beautiful the natural way.
Disclaimer:
The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
