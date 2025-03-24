Avocados have gained popularity all over the world, becoming a staple in everything – from salads to smoothies. Their rich, buttery texture and nutrient-packed profile make them a favourite among health-conscious eaters. But among all the ways to enjoy this superfood, there's one dish that stands out – avocado toast. Simple, creamy, and super versatile, it has become a go-to breakfast or snack for many. You can top it with eggs, seeds or just a dash of salt, it feels like the ultimate healthy indulgence. But is it really as good for you as it is touted? Yes, avocados offer many benefits, but an expert has weighed in some more information about your favourite fruit, which might make you change your mind. Let's find out.





How Does Avocado Benefit Your Body - Health Benefits Of Avocado:

Buttery and creamy avocado is more than just a delicious ingredient. Avocados actually have multiple health benefits that make it a must-have in our diets.

1. Great Source Of Carotenoids

Avocados are great for fighting inflammation in the body, thanks to the presence of carotenoids. Carotenoids are known for lowering inflammation, promoting healthy growth and development, and boosting immunity. Moreover, as per the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, "The fats of this fruit are unique. They include phytosterols, plant hormones such as campesterol, beta-sitosterol, and stigmasterol, that help keep inflammation under control. It also contains polyhydroxylated fatty acids (PFAs), which are anti-inflammatory.”

2. Regulates Blood Pressure

Avocados may do wonders in keeping your blood pressure levels in check. Since they are a good source of potassium and are low in sodium, avocados can help keep your blood pressure stable.

3. Fibre-Rich Fruit

This delicious fruit is rich in fibre which keeps your digestive system happy and healthy. A high-fibre diet can result in better digestive health, both in terms of good bowel movement and improving the flora of the intestines.

4. Good For Eyes

Including avocados in your diet may help improve eyesight since they are packed with beta-carotene and antioxidants which are helpful for eyes. Moreover, avocados are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin – both of which are helpful for maintaining good eyesight.

5. Helps Absorb Nutrients

Avocados make sure you have a better absorption of nutrients from plant-source foods. There are several nutrients which are fat-soluble, Vitamins A, D, E and K are some plant nutrients that are better absorbed with avocado.

Is Avocado Toast A Good Breakfast Option?

Now, we know that avocados are great for your health. You might think having an avocado toast, that doesn't require any kind of cooking, must be excellent for starting your day. However, nutritionist Amita Gadre asks you to think again.

Why?

Because of the monosaturated fatty acids. As per the expert, half an avocado contains around 14 grams of fat. While it is a healthy fat, there's a limit on how much of that also you want. Just because avocado is healthy or has good fat does not mean that you can have more of it or you don't have to account for the calories as well as the fat that it is bringing to your diet.





Since the Indian diet already has too many free fatty acids in our diet, adding another fat-rich fruit with your breakfast, like having a slice of bread with avocado and eggs will just make your breakfast very high in fat. This might become a problem for people with cholesterol issues.





Remember, while avocado is great for your health, knowing its nutritional facts and then making an informed decision about including it in your diet will make managing good health easier!





