Did you know that fungus-infested strawberries are being repackaged and sold in the market? A video shared by Instagram influencer Urvashi Agarwal has raised serious concerns. In the clip, a group of men can be seen sitting on the floor in front of a pile of rotten, fungus-infested strawberries. In the background, Urvashi can be heard saying, “Dosto, dekhiye is video ko. Sadi, gali, gandi aur fungus-infested strawberries ko repackage karke bechne ki tayyaari ho rahi hai. [Friends, watch this video. Rotten, spoiled, dirty, and fungus-infested strawberries are being repackaged for sale.]”





The influencer added, “Aur shaklo ki taraf dekhiye. Has rahe hai yeh log jaise koi mazaak chal raha hai. Public health ke saath besharmi se kuch paiso ke liye khel rahe hai. [And just look at their faces – they are laughing as if it is some kind of joke. Shamelessly playing with public health just for some money.]”

The text attached to the post read, “Food vendors are repackaging old, rotten and fungus-infested strawberries and selling them as fresh. This is not just unethical but a serious health risk. For a little extra money, they are putting people's health in danger.”





The video has sparked outrage, with people calling for stricter food safety measures.





A user wrote “Oh God!! Adulteration has not left any food item.”





Another one added, “They sell it to shake sellers.”





“There should be more people like you to create awareness,” read a comment.





Someone said, “Never buy food from street vendors esp at traffic signals, also strawberries are highly sprayed with pesticides!!!”





Many commented, “Yeh bohot galat hai. [This is very wrong.]”

How can contaminated food be bad for health?

Eating contaminated food can seriously mess with your health. It can have bacteria, viruses, or harmful chemicals that lead to food poisoning, stomach infections, or even long-term issues. One might end up with nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, or a bad stomachache. In worse cases, it can cause serious diseases like typhoid, hepatitis, or foodborne infections. Sometimes, chemicals or pesticides in food can lead to problems like allergies or organ damage over time. That is why it's super important to eat fresh food and avoid anything that looks or smells off.