Ramadan 2025 is around the corner, and preparations are in full swing. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and a time of deep faith and devotion. The holy month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and ends with the sighting of the next new moon, marking the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr. Throughout Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, coming together for prayers and reflection. The month-long fasting period concludes with the grand celebration of Eid-al-Fitr.





Ramadan 2025 Start And End Dates

In 2025, Ramadan is expected to begin on February 28 and end on March 29. The joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on March 29 or March 30, depending on the moon sighting.

Ramadan 2025: Significance And Rituals

Ramadan holds deep spiritual importance in the Muslim community, as it is believed that this is when Allah revealed the Holy Quran to Prophet Mohammed. Fasting during this time is not just about abstaining from food; it is a reminder of those in need and a way to strengthen faith. It is also a time for self-discipline, prayer, and charity.





The day begins with Sehri, a pre-dawn meal that provides energy for the long fast ahead. The fast is broken at sunset with Iftar, a meal that often includes a variety of traditional and flavourful dishes.

Ramadan 2025: Here Are 5 Classic Dishes For A Perfect Iftar Feast:

Seekh Kebab

Juicy, spiced, and grilled to perfection, these kebabs are a favourite for Iftar gatherings. Made with minced meat and aromatic spices, they are a must-have on the table. Click here for the recipe.

Haleem

A rich and hearty stew, Haleem is a Ramadan staple. It is made with slow-cooked mutton, lentils, and broken wheat, all simmered with fragrant spices. Click here for the recipe.

Biryani

A dish that never fails to impress, biryani is a flavour-packed combination of rice, tender meat, yoghurt, saffron, and spices, all slow-cooked to perfection. Click here for the recipe.

Nihari

This slow-cooked mutton stew is a traditional delicacy that is perfect for Ramadan and Eid celebrations. With its deep, bold flavours, it is a dish that truly stands out. Click here for the recipe.

Sheer Kurma

No Eid celebration is complete without Sheer Kurma. This classic dessert is made with vermicelli, milk, and a generous helping of nuts, making it an indulgent sweet treat. click here





Try these delicious recipes for Ramadan and Eid 2025, and make your Iftar feast extra special!





Happy Ramadan 2025!