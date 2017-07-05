Does Meat Take Days to Digest? Read This to Know!

Fats and proteins do take time to digest as compared to others

According to Dietitian Sheela Sehrawat from Diet Clinic, meat takes about two to four days to digest. Your digestion starts from your chewing. The moment you start eating anything, your digestive juices starts working on it and transforms it into a rough mash. This mash moves to the stomach where it gets mixed and mashed again, further moving towards the intestines. This process varies in the case of meat, vegetables and grains. Meats leave a lot of ammonia which is flushed in the form of urea by the kidneys. This process requires a lot of water, therefore, you must drink plenty of water to digest meat faster.

What Can You Do to Boost Your Digestion After a Hearty Meat Meal!

1. Chew Multiple Times

It is imperative to chew your food multiple times to mechanically help them break down and release gastric acid secretions in your stomach. This will make the stomach environment a lot more acidic, further helping to digest meat faster.

2. Eat a Few Pineapple Pieces

Eat a few pieces of pineapple before or during your protein rich meat meal. This fruit contains natural enzyme called bromelain, which further helps to break down the bonds between proteins, helping them to digest better.

3. Eat Papaya

Similarly, you can also eat papaya that contains enzyme compound called papain that facilitates digestion of protein. This fruit will also help avoid bloating and indigestion.



Best way to aid digestion for meat is to add probiotics like yogurt and kefir to your meal. Probiotics are a wonderful source of friendly bacteria that help aid digestion.

5. Make Low-Fat meats Your Staple

Rather than choosing high-fat meat, choose low-fat one. While eating it in moderation is a wise step, you must also choose a healthier diet. Needless to say, low fat meats will make the digestion easy and fast.

6. Marination Makes a Lot of Difference

One of the best ways to help meat digest faster is to marinade with acid (like vinegar) containing food overnight. The overnight acid marinating will ensure breaking down of proteins, further increasing its digestibility.



Meat does take a longer period to digest as compared to other foods, however, you can always ensure easy digestion process if you follow the above steps and prevent any stomach related disorders.