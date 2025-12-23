Paranthas are the ultimate soul food, especially for North Indian food lovers. Stuffed with aloo, gobhi, mooli, paneer or other tasty vegetables, these flatbreads are often served with a generous dollop of ghee or butter. However, if you are health-conscious or following a weight loss diet, butter-laden paranthas usually need to stay off the daily menu. So, does that mean no paranthas at all? Not quite.





What if you could make soft, lip-smacking paranthas without using a single drop of oil? Yes, it is possible - and all you need is water.





Think of how tandoori naans are prepared at dhabas or weddings. The chef rolls the dough, splashes a little water on one side, and sticks it to the tandoor. The roti or naan cooks inside, is pulled out and then brushed with ghee or butter. That same technique can be recreated at home.

Here, tandoori-style paranthas are cooked using water and a regular pan (tawa). The method works similarly, helping you enjoy delicious, pan-cooked paranthas without any oil. This simple trick lets you indulge in your favourite comfort food without the guilt of consuming excessive oil, ghee or butter.

Photo Credit: iStock

Are These Low-Fat Paranthas Even Tasty?

While these paranthas may not have the glossy finish or nutty richness of ghee, there is no compromise on flavour if the stuffing is well-seasoned with spices. A hearty filling ensures every bite remains satisfying. Enjoy hot and fresh for maximum flavour.

How To Make Low-Fat Paranthas Using Water And Not Oil | Paani Wale Paranthe Recipe

Prepare the paranthas as you normally would, with the stuffing inside and rolled out like rotis. Heat a tawa on a high flame. Using a brush or spoon, apply water on one side of the parantha and place it water-side down on the hot pan. Once the bottom surface dries and cooks, brush water over the top, flip the parantha and cook the other side.





Within a few minutes, your tandoori-style parantha will be ready. Remove it from the heat and serve with homemade chutney and yoghurt. If you prefer, you can add a small amount of oil, ghee, or butter for extra taste. The technique, however, ensures that oil is not required to cook flavourful paranthas.

Photo Credit: iStock

Important Cooking Tip To Remember

Always cook these tandoori paranthas on a high flame. The tawa needs to stay hot, much like a tandoor, so avoid lowering the heat. Since you are cooking on high heat, cooking each side properly once is usually enough. If you notice any uncooked spots, let the parantha cook a little longer. Your light, delicious paranthas will be ready in no time.





Try this technique at home and let us know if you enjoy these low-calorie, oil-free tandoori paranthas made with wholesome stuffing and a whole lot of love.