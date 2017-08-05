NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  Happy Birthday Kajol: How The Actress Strikes A Perfect Balance Between Fitness & Her Love For Food

Happy Birthday Kajol: How the Actress Strikes a Perfect Balance Between Fitness & Her Love For Food

   |  Updated: August 05, 2017 12:49 IST

Highlights
  • Kajol is an Indian Film Industry actress
  • Kajol would be celebrating her 43rd birthday on 5th August
  • Kajol is very fond of bengali sweets and sea food
She is bold, unabashed and a powerhouse of talent. Kajol's stellar performances have made her an absolute favourite among millions of her fan. People love her for her infectious smile, and being brutally honest at all times. Last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dilwale' 2015, Kajol will soon be back on the big screen with Dhanush in the Tamil venture VIP 2, and we can't wait for her to rule the screen again with her grey character in the movie. Kajol will be celebrating her 43rd birthday on 5th August 2017 and so we thought, we'd let some secrets out on her special day for her fans.

For most of 1990's, Kajol admittedly didn't pay any heed to her looks or style quotient, and earned fame as the relatable girl next door. But lately, we have witnessed a world of a difference in her glamour quotient and fitness levels. Kajol doesn't seem to stop glowing in her fit avatar at 43! And we are just in awe. This mother of two shed her baby flab in a flash for her comeback film 'My Name Is Khan' in 2010, and since then there has been no looking back. Kajol is setting fitness goals with each of her appearances.



Kajol works hard with her trainer to target her core area. The high intensity workout includes endurance training, yoga, heavy weight lifts and squats. Kajol is also very mindful of what she eats, and tries to steer clear of junk food, her diet includes a good mix of fish, paneer, eggs, nuts, lean chicken, and milk- providing her with all the protein and fibre to keep that svelte body in shape.

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

However, she is also a big foodie at heart and never denies that. Kajol has a major sweet tooth and she specially loves Bengali sweets. Her Bengali-side even reflects in her fondness for sea food. Kajol is also fond of Italian food and spaghetti, risottos and pizzas are her favourites. She keeps giving us a glimpse of her foodie side through her social media profile.



That's her enjoying a sunday meal with her bunch of friends.

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on


Kajol's tryst with sumptuous desserts is so relatable.

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

That's her sharing a light moment with daughter at Happy Sushi Hotel at Marinela

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Kajol enjoying her favourite cuppa with that gorgeous smile.

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

The actress seems to be so happy to have been reunited with her favourite sea-food delight

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Happy Birthday Kajol, hope you get to indulge in all the sweet treats you love!


 

