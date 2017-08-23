Happy Birthday Malaika Arora Khan: Here's the Secret to the 44-Year Old Actress' Fitness

Highlights Malaika Arora Khan is ringing in her 44th birthday

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is one of the fittest celebrities

She maintains her fitness majorly with yoga and Pilates

Malaika Arora Khan's Secret to Fitness

Malaika Arora has always been known to keep herself fit, therefore, never fails to miss a day of exercising. She believes in simple principles to remain healthy and fit. She does Pilates with celebrity Pilate's trainer and friend Namrata Purohit. She reposted a video shared by the trainer where both of them indulged in some serious side arm workout. Take a look at the picture shared on Instagram-

There are certainly no Monday blues for Malaika as she has her priorities right with Pilates. She shared picture with Namrata Purohit dedicatedly working out. Take a look here-

Yoga plays an integral part in Malaika's life and she ensures strengthening exercises are included in her fitness regime, such as Ariel Yoga with Celebrity Yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani. Take a look at this post shared by the former model with a caption saying, "Fly Malla fly.....#arielyogafit @anshukayoga"

All workout and no play sure would make Malaika Arora Khan a dull person. She ensures to have fun amidst all the hard work and dedication she puts into her exercises and we have got proof. She shared a picture literally hanging around with actor Saif Ali Khan's beautiful daughter and upcoming actress Sara Ali Khan and Namrata. Here's what she had to say about the picture, "3 monkeys jus hanging.....don't ask me why,but we had fun....ones name #saraalikhan .....the other @namratapurohit"

Peeking into Malaika's Healthy Food Habits

It is not just exercising that keeps Malaika fit, but the food she chooses to eat. Chickpea Tagine seems to be her preferred choice for lunch. Take a look for yourself-

Looks like she loves avocados as she craves for some delectable avocado on crusty sourdough with lemon, chilli flakes and black pepper. This is what she reposted from the blogger Deliciously Ella and it sure looks yummy and wholesome.

Her perfect Sunday breakfast somewhat looks like this-

If you think Malaika Arora does not binge-eat, you may have to re-think. She sure has a knack for indulging in sinful foods like pizza. Here's what you need to see-

Goes without saying she loves food that looks good. This dessert that looked like an art has surely left her asking for more-

Not just this, Malaika also baked a beautiful orange cake on World Baking Day and the result seemed to be just perfect. She posted this picture and captioned it saying, "It's world baking day....tried my hand at baking this delicious orange cake.thank u @mariagorettiz for this divine yet simple recipe #baker#firsttimer"

Malaika Arora Khan has surely given us some serious fitness goals and has inspired us to look magnificent with every passing day. Hope she continues to give us this stimulus to switch to a healthy lifestyle while enjoying life to the fullest. Happy Birthday Malaika!