How to Clean Copper Vessels: 6 Easy Homemade Solutions

Copper vessels on store racks look exceedingly shiny and inviting. You are tempted to buy them and add to your collection of ‘traditional’ ware. In fact, Copper utensils not only look nice, there are many health benefits linked to eating, drinking and cooking in copper too. Drinking water stored in copper vessels overnight has become quite popular now. According to Ayurveda, drinking a glass of this water, first thing every morning on an empty stomach can help different organs and several metabolic processes too. It is also believed that a glass of copper-enriched water in the morning helps balance all three doshas (Kapha, Vata and Pitta).Buying these vessels is one thing, but maintaining their shine over daily usage is quite another. Copper utensils stain and darken over a period of time and keeping them looking like new isn’t easy. Well, not any more. Here are a few excellent fixes to get rid of those ugly stains -These are two ingredients which are easily available in any kitchen, and together they are the most dependable solution to clean copper utensils. Simply add some salt to the lemon and rub it gently all over the utensil. A paste of lemon and salt can also be applied to stubborn areas like the bottom or edges of the pot. Leave this paste for at least half and hour and keep scrubbing it periodically. It will definitely make your utensil shine again.Using the lemon alone can also be one efficient technique of cleaning the stained copper vessel. Use one sliced piece of lemon and rub it gently against the vessel to get rid of the stains. Then rinse it and let it dry to see the positive results.Also read: (Uses of Lemon or Lime: What's the Difference?) If you seem to have run out of lemons in your kitchen and a quick fix is what you are looking for – make use of the handy vinegar. Follow the same technique. Mix vinegar with salt and stir until the salt gets resolved and apply it on the affected area.We agree that using Ketchup on your Copper Vessels does seem impractical and a little weird too. But it’s a fact that ketchup’s natural acidity does help in removing copper stains. Spread some ketchup on the vessel and let it stay for several minutes to allow the ketchup’s acidity to start its work here. Then scrub it with a soft sponge or a nylon pad. After rinsing it, polish the utensil with a cloth soaked in olive oil. Leave it to dry and see the positive results for yourself.This homemade polish can be made ahead and also stored in a glass jar for future use. Simply mix equal parts of flour, salt, and any powder detergent. To this, add a little white vinegar, lemon juice, and some water. Mix all the ingredients well. Pour a small amount onto a nylon scrubbing pad or soft sponge and rub it into the affected copper bottom. Rinse thoroughly with water, and polish dry with a soft, lint-free cloth.Baking soda is always a good bet when it comes to cleaning copper. You can either combine baking soda with lemon or use the baking soda alone to clean the vessel. This method will prove to be one of the most efficient ones in cleaning the stains.Also read: (Brushing Your Teeth with Baking Soda: Is it Safe or Not?) Earlier you read about vinegar with the combination of salt. Now try using it with flour as well as salt. Create a mixture of one tablespoon of salt and one cup of white vinegar. After mixing it well add some flour and make it a paste. Apply this paste on the affected vessel leave it for fifteen minutes. Then rinse it with warm water and polish.

