Onam Special: 5 Delicious Sabudana (Tapioca) Dishes from South India You Would Love to Devour

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: August 26, 2017 17:48 IST
The healthy, non-cereal food source is a hit during fasting season across the subcontinent. As we celebrate Onam today, how about binging on one of these tapioca treats? Onam marks the homecoming of Mahabali, a mythical king whose reign was considered a golden era of Kerala. People in Kerala make elaborate preparations during Onam and celebrate it with great enthusiasm with 10 days of feasting
1. Sago Payasam (Sabudana Kheer)
An Onam favourite Sago Payasam is a delicious festive dessert made with sabudana (tapioca pearls), milk and flavoured with cardamom and saffron. You can try making the delicious dessert at home with this recipe by Niru Gupta.
(Also Read: Onam Sadhya 2017: The Grand Vegetarian Feast with 26 Dishes)
2. Kappa Varuthath (Sabudana chips)
If there's any snack that can stand close to the favourite banana chips is Tapioca Pearls Chips. The crispy snack is made by drying the sliced pieces in sunlight for two days or until it dries completely, and then frying the pieces until nice and golden.
3. Sago Vada
Also called Saggubiyyam Vadalu in Telugu, and Javvarisi Vadai in Tamil. Potato and sabudana fried in patty shape makes for a tasty snack and a perfect festive delicacy.
4. Sago Upma
The favourite breakfast in South. Made with soaked tapioca pearls, urad dal, curry leaves and spices, this wholesome snack is healthy in equal parts.
Happy Onam Everbody! Feast to your heart's content.