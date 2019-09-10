Onam 2019: Zambar In Gurugram Is Hosting The Ultimate Traditional Onam Sadya Feast

Onam 2019: Zambar's Onam Sadya meal is sure to delight you

Kerala's biggest and most festive occasion of the year- Onam 2019- ends on September 13th. The festival typically falls in the months of August or September according to the Gregorian calendar and this year, the festival began on September 1st. The festival has a lot of rituals and a huge cultural significance for the people of the state and hence is celebrated with much fanfare by speakers of the Malyalam language. One of the most important parts of the festival of Onam is the Onam Sadya or the Onasadya, which is a festive meal that is both sumptuous and quite elaborate. This is why everyone who celebrates Onam either prepares an Onam meal at home for friends and family or attempts to attend one during the time of the festival.





If you're in the national capital and want to savour a traditional Onam Sadya meal this year, then you need not buy a round trip ticket all the way to Kerala to experience it. Zambar in Ambience Mall Gurugram is hosting an Onam Sadya for all its patrons on September 11, 2019. The unique festive event has been crafted by Chef Vetrimurugan Natesan, who is the head chef of the restaurant. Chef Natesan has painstakingly put together the meal for those looking to get their fill of traditional vegetarian delights that Sadya is known for. The meal has 26 elements, starting from the pickles, chutneys, chips and ending with the sweet dishes.

Onam sadya meal at Zambar

There are the delightful upperi and sarakara upperi (banana chips and jaggery-coated banana chips), jackfruit chips, raw mango pickle, pachadi (fresh vegetable pickle) and inji puli (ginger and tamarind chutney). Then there is a series of seasonal vegetarian curries and dry vegetable preparations. These include the delicious avial (a mixed vegetable curry in coconut gravy), cabbage thoran (a dry stir-fry vegetable dish), kootu curry (made from yam, chickpeas, raw banana), mambhazha puliserry (mango and curd curry), parippu (a moong dal preparation) etc. All these are served with cooked red rice and a single papadum. All the dishes are served on a fresh banana leaf along with a little salt and a single half-ripe banana.





Then there's obviously the quintessential sambhar and rasam that any vegetarian South-Indian meal is incomplete without. The meal is completed with two different sweet dishes- Pal Payasam (Kerala-style milk and rice kheer) and Ada Pradhaman (coconut bits cooked in milk and sweetened with jaggery). The ambience of the restaurant with a rustic décor also adds to the meal and has an effect akin to transporting one to the state itself. Unless you get a chance to attend an Onam Sadya at a friend's place, Zambar should be your first choice for the meal this festive season.





Where: Shop 310, 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Gurugram





Cost for 1: INR 999 (plus taxes)





When: Wednesday, September 11, 2019





Timings: 11.30am to 4.30pm (for lunch) and 7.00pm to 10.30pm (for dinner)





For reservations, call: 9958564400







