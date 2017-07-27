NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Talking to Yourself Can Beat Stress, Also Here's What You Can Eat to Shed the Load

   |  Updated: July 27, 2017 18:46 IST

Highlights
  • Stress has become one of the major concerns in the world
  • According to studies, you can talk to yourself to beat stress
  • Here are some foods that you can eat to beat stress
Stress has become one of the major concerns in the world considering this fast paced life and the constant need to stay ahead in the competitive world. So now you can actually cut down on stress just by talking to yourself during stressful events, as it may help control emotions without any added mental effort. According to a study published in Journal Scientific Reports, talking to yourself in third person can actually help ward off the negative feeling.

The findings suggest that third person self-talk may constitute a relatively effortless form of emotion regulation than using first person self-talk- the way people generally talk to themselves. "Essentially, we think referring to yourself in the third person leads people to think about themselves more similar to how they think about others, and you can see evidence for this in the brain," said Jason Moser, Associate Professor at the Michigan State University in the US. "That helps people gain a tiny bit of psychological distance from their experiences, which can often be useful for regulating emotions," Moser added.



Third person self-talk may also act as a quick strategy for neutralising one's emotions, as many other forms of emotion regulation require considerable thought and effort. The study carried out two experiments which had participants experiencing different situations. The results showed that participants displayed lesser activity in a brain region that is commonly implicated in reflecting on painful emotional experiences while using third person self-talk, further suggesting better emotional regulation.



Here are some foods that you can eat to beat stress in any given situation:



1. Lentils



Lentils are power packed with vitamin B which is known to reduce fatigue and tiredness. It also helps fire up your energy levels.



2. Banana



Bananas are rich in vitamin C which is an effective stress fighting nutrient. It also helps repair cell damage caused due to stress.



3. Yogurt



Yogurt is packed with calcium which is a great source of slashing stress. It also has good bacteria that kill anxiety and depression. So don't forget to add more yogurt to your diet.



4. Coconut



Coconut contains medium chain fats that improve our mental health and infuse positivity. The scent of the coconut is known to have a psychological effect that helps reduce anxiety and slows out heart rate.



Inputs from PTI


 

