Watch: 5 Foods That Can Help You Beat Stress

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: June 17, 2020 16:16 IST
We live in a highly technology-driven economy with highly connected individuals - all thanks to inventions such as the smartphone and the internet. However, these very inventions can cause immense stress on our day-to-day lives. Stress can further have adverse effects on your health, resulting in hormonal imbalance and taking a toll on your body. Effects of stress can bear heavily on your life and your physical and mental wellbeing. Juggling home, work and life can often result in high stress levels.
These high levels of stress make us resort to unhealthy diets and fatty foods, which give a momentary feel-good factor, but end up doing more harm than good. A good way that can help relieve stress is to alter the diet to prevent further stress down the line. These food items relieve the body of stress and help in developing a healthy mind and body that can tackle stress with ease.
1. Fruits And Vegetables
Include fruits and vegetables into your diet to keep stress at bay. Kiwi, strawberry or Kale can be great options to relieve the body of stress.
2. Protein-Rich Food
Good quality protein is a must for your body, and digestive system. A fantastic source of high-quality protein can be boiled or fried eggs.
3. Nuts And Seeds
These contain high amounts of good fats and Omega-3s that are beneficial for overall health and can aid with stress reduction.
4. Dark Chocolate
Dark chocolate can be great for chocolate-lovers who can't help but have a little bit of their favourite cheat meal. It contains high levels of magnesium that can blow stress away in no time.
5. Fat Fish
They are chock-full of monounsaturated fats and Omega-3s that help reducing stress and restoring hormonal balance.
Include these foods in your daily diet to avoid stress in your life, and you'll see the difference very soon!
