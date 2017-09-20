5 Home-Made Digestives to Bring Relief from Indigestion

The festival season has already kick-started, and along with the festivities, it is the time for feasting with friends and family. Expect lavish feasts as traditional delicacies are being prepared in almost every household in the country. So, it is inevitable that it will be a month of indulging in halwa, sandesh, barfi, ladoos, poori-kala channa, luchi-kosha mangsho, fish cutlets, kheer, and more sinful treats. No doubt that all these regional dishes will make your taste buds more than satisfied, but it could also lead to indigestion if one is not careful.

Ayurvedic practitioners often say that most health issues stem from troubles in the stomach. Agni, referred to as the digestive fire, is responsible for various vital functions in the body. If this agni extinguishes, it is believed that death usually follows next. A fact is that stomach troubles bring with it immense discomfort, bringing our life almost to a standstill, as we struggle to eat or even digest whatever little food we eat. It then results in loose motion, acidity, acid reflux, constipation and other such problems.

So, in times like these, rather than popping pills, what can help you naturally is resorting to home-made digestives. Digestives are basically ingredients that have digestion boosting properties that can make you feel better after indulging in a lavish meal. Churans are a common example of digestives, but if you are looking for other options, we present a few remedies suggested by Vasant Lad in his book, The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies -

1. Onion Juice: Take 1/4 cup of fresh onion juice with 1/4 teaspoon of honey and 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper.

Onion juice can aid digestion; Image credit: Istock

2. Garlic: Chop up a clove of fresh garlic, add a pinch of salt and a pinch of baking soda, and eat it.

3. Lime Juice: Squeeze the juice from 1/4 lime in 1 cup of warm water. Just before drinking, add 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda, and then drink it down slowly.

4. Pineapple Juice: Drink 1 cup of sweet fresh pineapple juice with a pinch of ginger, a pinch of black pepper and 1/2 a teaspoon of organic sugar. Drink this three times a day.

Try pineapple juice for indigestion issues; Photo Credit: Istock

5. Ajwain: Mix 1/4 teaspoon ajwain with 1/4 teaspoon baking soda, chew the mixture, and drink it down with a little warm water.

If you are suffering from indigestion, you can also try fasting. Fasting not only kindles the digestive fire, it also gives the digestive system a rest. Or try the above remedies to bring relief to your stomach.