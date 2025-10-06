An American woman living in Delhi posted about how eating out in India is relatively affordable, and the post has the internet's attention. Kristen Fischer is well-known for her reels documenting her life in India, which she often compares to life in the USA. Recently, she took to Instagram to explain how the experience of dining out with family in the two countries differs greatly. She lauded the inexpensive rates of restaurant food in India. She also criticised the tipping culture in America. She shared a video compilation of her family of six enjoying a multi-course meal at Singla's restaurant.





The American woman wrote, "This would be unheard of in America. One thing I love about living in India is that we get to go out to eat at restaurants much more often than we ever could in the USA. Our family of 6 can go out and order 3 starters, 3 entrees, and dessert, all for less than the equivalent of 10 US dollars. A similar meal in the US would cost close to $100 total. The price difference is completely outrageous."

Kristen Fischer added, "And don't even get me started on tipping culture in America because that has gotten completely out of hand. There are many reasons I love living in India, and this is definitely one of them."

In the comments, many people agreed with Kristen. Others pointed out that she finds the prices low because she is comparing them to American dollars - those earning in rupees would not necessarily find it affordable. Some felt that the variety of food available in India is what makes dining out unforgettable. Read some of the reactions below:





"You're absolutely right! Eating in restaurants is definitely cheaper in India! And tipping is not necessary either! The best thing is the variety of food on the menu!! The choice is much more like North Indian, South Indian, Indo-Chinese, etc & every food has its own special flavour & level of spice!"





"This is true even in 2025 in all metro cities in India."





"Earning in dollars, spending in rupees. Living the dream!"





"And on top of paying $100, the taste and service often are not that great either. In contrast, in India, both fancy and simple dining places usually serve really good food, thanks to the tremendous competition."





"The tip amount in the USA is actually your entire meal for 6, almost twice. We (as a family) have almost stopped going out in the USA."





"Watching this from Ontario & just spent 30$ for 2 burgers & a coffee."





"Yes. If you go to casual eateries or a McDonald's format, or a food court or a local large-scale, which is amazing! The moment you step into the high-end - rates will rival American rates or more."





