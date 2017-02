As per Maharishi Ayurveda, when the digested food transforms into Ojas in our body it gives us strength and builds our defence mechanisms but when it creates Ama it lower’s our immunity. Spices play an important role in boosting your immunity by supporting various functions. For instance, cumin burns Ama, turmeric helps in detoxification and black pepper clears the passage for Ojas to reach all cells and deep tissues.