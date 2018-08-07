Vijaysar For Diabetes: How To Use This Ayurvedic Herb To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Highlights Diabetes is one of those health conditions, which cannot be cured

Diabetes is one of those health conditions, which cannot be cured, but can be managed well; be it through engaging in exercises, eating a healthy diet or medications. Ayurveda also suggests some herbs that can be effective in managing this condition well. One of the most popularly used herbs is vijaysar that is known to help regulate blood sugar levels. Scientifically termed as Pterocarpus Marsupium, vijaysar is well known as Malabar kino and Indian kino and is indigenous to Sri Lanka, India and Nepal. This herb is widely used in Ayurveda for its therapeutic and healing properties. Let's look at how vijaysar helps in maintaining your blood sugar levels and manage diabetes well.





How Vijaysar helps in managing diabetes?

It is said that the anti-hyperlipdemic properties of vijaysar tree help reduce total cholesterol, low-density lipo-protein and serum triglyceride levels in the body. It also tends to reduce symptoms of diabetes like frequent urination, overeating and burning sensation in limbs. According to Ayurveda Expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "Vijaysar can used in the form of utensils like glass, or internally as powder, tablet and capsules. It improves insulin sensitivity, peripheral utilisation of glucose, GLUT4, Hepato glycogen levels, which ultimately reduce blood sugar levels."





According to Ayurveda expert Dr. Ram N Kumar from NirogStreet, "Vijaysar is native to India and found mostly in Indian subcontinent. Vijaysar found in western ghat jungles are considered good for controlling Prameha (Diabetes). Vijaysar increases digestive agni and increases insulin production in body. It is easy to take Vijaysar; cut into small pieces and put it into water, the colour of the water would change to red. Drink it in the morning before breakfast. The same wood can be used twice."







How to use vijaysar for diabetes?

It is believed that in olden times, Ayurveda gurus used blocks or pieces of vijaysar wood to control diabetes. It is said to be a time-tested method of managing blood sugar levels. Nowadays, it is more easily available in the form of powder, tablets and supplements. Here's how you can use vijaysar to control diabetes: Vijaysar wood tumblers are available; all you need to do is to add some water in the tumbler overnight. The tumbler will turn the water into reddish brown colour and have a neutral taste. Drink it the morning on an empty stomach. Tumblers made of vijaysar wood are said to last upto 40-45 days. You could simply soak a piece of vijaysar wood in water overnight and drink the water first thing in the morning to regulate diabetes. You could also have vjiaysar in the form of tablets and powder with water.

Please note: In case you are a diabetic and have been advised to take medications, make sure you consult your diabetologist, as having medication and vijaysar together may significantly drop your blood sugar levels.





Use this herb to manage diabetes and ensure that you are consuming it under strict supervision. Do not forget to pair this treatment with a healthy diet and exercise to ensure a healthy you.







