  • 7 Tips To Help You Fight Acidity This Summer

7 Tips to Help You Fight Acidity This Summer

   |  Updated: April 21, 2017 17:28 IST

Highlights
  • Summer 2017 seems to be getting brutally hot every day
  • This is the time when you should be very watchful of your diet
  • Here's sharing a list of foods that can help you fight acidity
With the mercury soaring high, summer 2017 seems to be getting brutal every day. High heat can cause a lot of problems for our health and well-being, particularly stomach related issues. This is the time when you should be very watchful of your diet, as some foods can heat up your body and cause discomfort such as bloating or acidity. What you eat can help you in numerous ways to beat the heat during the hot season and prevent you from acidity. Mehar Rajput, nutritionist and dietitian, FITPASS - an app for fitness enthusiasts, and Prerna Arora, dietician and nutritionist, Konsult App, which connects doctors and patients, share a list of foods that can help you fight acidity:

1. Bananas



It is the best antidote for acid reflux and is great for snacking purposes. Potassium in bananas produces mucous in the lining of the stomach, thus lowering the pH levels in the body. Also, bananas are high on fibre and a great source of roughage. Eating over-ripe bananas during summer is the best way to keep acidity at bay.

banana

2. Melons



Melons such as cantaloupe, musk melon and watermelon are high on anti-oxidants and fibre, and help avoid acid reflux and other stomach ailments by maintaining the mucous membrane. The cooling properties and high water content in these fruits help hydrate the body and reduce pH levels. Other fruits such as apple and papaya are also great sources of fibre and aid in preventing acidity.

watermelon 620x350
3. Coconut Water

This refreshing natural drink has cleansing properties that help flush out toxins from your body. Coconut water is also rich in fibre content and helps with regular bowel movements.

coconut water 625

4. Cold Milk



Milk is another excellent way to combat acidity. Milk absorbs acid formation in the stomach, stopping any reflux or burning sensation in the gastric system. Anytime you feel an acid formation in the stomach or heartburn coming on, have a glass of plain cold milk without any additives or sugar.

milk new 620

5. Buttermilk and Curd



Besides milk, other milk products (except cheese) like curd and buttermilk also provide relief from acidity. These products cool the stomach and the natural bacteria in them do not allow acid formation. They help in keeping the overall digestive system healthy. Having curd and buttermilk regularly after meals is a great way to avoid chances of acidity in the long run too.

buttermilk 620x350

6. Say No to Food Carts



Though these should be avoided all year round, they are definitely a strict no-no during summer season. Rise in temperature goes hand-in-hand with water scarcity, which in turn means compromise on washing properly in the kitchen. And that can have a bad effect on your system when you eat food that is not washed properly before cooking or cooked by hands that have been not thoroughly cleaned. Gastroenteritis, amoebic dysentery and diarrhoea are common during this time of the year.

street food 620

7. Swap Juice for Whole Fruit Instead



In summer, you often spot house flies especially in markets near food vendors. They are major germ carriers and thus, people should be careful when having juice outside. Instead of cutting fruits or blending them into juice you should rather try to eat whole fruits to keep infections at bay.

Inputs from IANS



