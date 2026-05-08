Good news for the Indian community living in the United Kingdom. Haldiram's, one of India's most popular multinational fast-food chains, is set to begin operations in the country soon. If you miss your spicy namkeens, sweet treats, or desi flavours from back home, you do not have to anymore, because the popular snack and sweets brand will open its first full-service restaurant in the UK this summer.





The new restaurant, located in the busy Leicester Square area in London, is expected to open in June 2026, as per a report by EasternEye. Spread across 3,000 square feet, the place will offer a wide range of Indian dishes, including street food, chaat, curries and desserts inspired by recipes from different parts of India.





Also Read: No Tunday Kebab Or Biryani In Uttar Pradesh's List Of 208 Signature Dishes Announced For Every District

Haldiram's, founded in 1937, is known worldwide for its packaged snacks and sweets such as bhujia, namkeen, soan papdi, and kaju katli and also Indian dishes like chole bhature and pav bhaji. The company already sells its products in supermarkets across many countries. However, the launch of its restaurant in London signals the company's move beyond retail products and into large-scale sit-down dining overseas.

The expansion of Haldiram's in the UK is being led by Rhea Agarwal, a third-generation member of the company's founding family. She is currently overseeing the brand's plans in the UK and Europe. Speaking about their decision to open in London, she said the city was a natural choice because of its large South Asian population and growing interest in regional Indian cuisine.





She told Broadsheet, “For many Indians living abroad, these flavours carry a deep sense of nostalgia. At the same time, we want to introduce a wider audience to the diversity of Indian cuisine.”





Also Read: President Murmu's State Banquet Menu For Vietnamese President, Dal Amritsari To Ganne De Ras Di Kheer

Menu At Haldiram's London

According to the company, the new restaurant will expand beyond the restaurant chain's traditional quick-service format and lean into a more elevated casual dining experience.

The menu will feature popular dishes such as chole bhature, pav bhaji and raj kachori, along with several other chaat items.

The brand will also introduce fusion desserts created specially for customers in the UK market.

The outlet will additionally feature a retail counter offering packaged snacks and takeaway products.