  • Cabinet Approves National Health Policy: Aims At Affordable Healthcare For All

Cabinet Approves National Health Policy: Aims at Affordable Healthcare for All

  |  Updated: March 16, 2017 11:06 IST

Highlights
  • The Union Cabinet approved the government's National Health Policy
  • It will be committed to providing affordable and quality healthcare
  • Healthcare in India is still in the developing phase
It is rightly said that in the end, it all boils down to one's good health. If you are not at the best of health, everything else suffers. Now, with new advancements in technology, healthcare facilities have definitely advanced from yesteryears, but most treatments come at very steep prices. So, it comes as a huge relief with the news of the Union Cabinet approving the government's National Health Policy, which will be committed to providing "affordable and quality healthcare" to all people of the country.

In the cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the policy was given a go-ahead nod by all. Health Minister J.P. Nadda is likely to make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday about the main features of the policy.



Healthcare in India is still in the developing phase, and there's much help required to make healthcare of better quality and available at affordable prices. In an earlier event, President Pranab Mukherjee had said that India needed a robust health infrastructure with trained personnel and better access to medicines and equipment to ensure effective, affordable and universally accessible healthcare. An earlier study had also found that households across India still overwhelmingly depended on private providers for healthcare services over public healthcare. This definitely implies that there's much work to be done to improve public healthcare.



This new policy by the Indian Government has boosted the hope of millions, and we pray at in the years to come, there is a significant change.

