Cabinet Approves National Health Policy: Aims at Affordable Healthcare for All

Highlights The Union Cabinet approved the government's National Health Policy

It will be committed to providing affordable and quality healthcare

Healthcare in India is still in the developing phase

In the cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the policy was given a go-ahead nod by all. Health Minister J.P. Nadda is likely to make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday about the main features of the policy.

Healthcare in India is still in the developing phase, and there's much help required to make healthcare of better quality and available at affordable prices. In an earlier event, President Pranab Mukherjee had said that India needed a robust health infrastructure with trained personnel and better access to medicines and equipment to ensure effective, affordable and universally accessible healthcare. An earlier study had also found that households across India still overwhelmingly depended on private providers for healthcare services over public healthcare. This definitely implies that there's much work to be done to improve public healthcare.

This new policy by the Indian Government has boosted the hope of millions, and we pray at in the years to come, there is a significant change.